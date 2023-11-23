https://sputnikglobe.com/20231123/jfk-murder-60-years-on-1115151752.html

JFK Murder 60 Years On

JFK Murder 60 Years On

In this episode of Political Misfits, we are talking about Obama government official caught racially harassing a food truck vendor, President John F. Kennedy’s assassination anniversary, and cryptocurrency platform Binance.

2023-11-23T11:14+0000

2023-11-23T11:14+0000

2023-11-23T11:14+0000

political misfits

media matters

jfk

cia

imran khan

israel

hamas

gaza

hunter biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/16/1115151595_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_785333cb190555a83be8b8984dbabc02.png

JFK Murder 60 Years On In this episode of Political Misfits, we are talking about Obama government official caught racially harassing a food truck vendor, President John F. Kennedy’s assassination anniversary, and cryptocurrency platform Binance.

Political scientist, author, and podcast host Aaron Good joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the continuing reverberations of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination six decades ago, new revelations and admissions from Secret Service agents present on the day of the killing, whether President Lyndon Johnson had any foreknowledge of a conspiracy against his predecessor’s life, whether there will be any means to get to the bottom of the JFK assassination and whether it’s the CIA’s involvement in the murder that is blocking the full release of government records. He also discusses current McCarthyist attacks on antiwar organizers, Elon Musk’s lawsuit against Media Matters for defamation, and the hypocrisy of some of the most vociferous supporters of censorship.Hamza Azhar Salam discusses the current legal status of deposed Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, investigations into communications between Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its ambassador in the US, and what to watch for in Pakistan’s elections next year.Independent investigative journalist Christopher Helali discusses the deal struck between Israel and Hamas and the likelihood of a more robust truce in the near future, the huge fine levied against cryptocurrency platform Binance and how selectively financial entities are treated when it comes to funding “terrorism” and reporting suspicious activity, what we might learn from testimony of a Department of Justice prosecutor about how investigations into Hunter Biden were conducted, how much of an outlier former Obama advisor Stuart Seldowitz is among government officials, and how public opinion on Ukraine is moving.Michael Lighty discusses how Oregon’s decriminalization of drugs has affected the rate of opioid deaths in the state, how a public option for healthcare could help alleviate the opioid crisis, and how a case in Texas in which the state is accusing pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and one of its manufacturers of knowingly providing a compromised ADHD medication to a Medicaid program.The Misfits also discuss a heartbreaking split among 80s pop legends and whether Andrew Cuomo will try to become mayor of New York again.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

israel

gaza

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

political misfits, who killed kennedy, who's behind kennedy assassination, what is binance, situation in gaza