LIVE UPDATES: Palestine Red Crescent Society Says 190 People Evacuated From Shifa Hospital

In early October, the militant Palestinian group Hamas launched an attack on Israel from Gaza, breaching the border and unleashing brutal violence and a barrage of rockets. Israel responded with airstrikes, a blockade of Gaza, and a ground invasion of the enclave, home to more than two million people.
Being updated
Since October, hostilities have been raging in the Middle East since Hamas launched a large-scale surprise attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip. In response, Israel imposed a humanitarian blockade on Gaza, launched airstrikes, and began a ground operation in the area.
On Wednesday, Israel and Hamas confirmed that they had agreed to a four-day ceasefire in Gaza, with the cessation of all hostilities and the release of 50 Israeli hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners.
However, Israel's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gilad Erdan said later that Israel would continue its military campaign against Hamas in Gaza after a pause related to the hostage deal ends, and would not stop until it "eliminated all Hamas capabilities in the enclave".
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.
Palestine Red Crescent Society Says 190 People Evacuated From Shifa Hospital
The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said Wednesday that 190 wounded and sick people, as well as their companions and several medical teams, had been evacuated from the Shifa hospital in Gaza City to other hospitals in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.
"Today, the Palestine Red Crescent and the United Nations teams evacuated 190 wounded and sick people, their companions, and a number of medical teams from Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City to other hospitals in the southern part of the #Gaza Strip, while many other wounded and their companions along with the medical staff are still in the hospital," the PRCS said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The PRCS added that the evacuated people had been transferred to the European Hospital in the city of Khan Yunis, and the dialysis patients had been transferred to Abu Youssef Al-Najjar Hospital in the city of Rafah.
The PRCS also said 14 Red Crescent ambulances, two UN buses and other vehicles participated in the evacuation.
"The evacuation process lasted for almost twenty hours as the convoy was obstructed and subjected to careful inspection while passing through the checkpoint that separates northern and southern Gaza, hence putting the lives of the wounded and sick people in danger. Furthermore, three paramedics and a companion of a wounded person were detained, the latter and two paramedics were later released, while the third paramedic, colleague Awni Khattab is still detained until this moment," the statement said.
