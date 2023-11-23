https://sputnikglobe.com/20231123/more-americans-say-they-are-tired-of-paying-for-ukraine-1115152925.html

More Americans Say They Are Tired of Paying for Ukraine

More Americans Say They Are Tired of Paying for Ukraine

Polling shows that the American people are becoming war weary in the wallet, when it comes to the support the Biden Administration, with the help of Congress have pledged for Ukraine. The Backstory's host Rachel Blevins looks at how the "unwavering support" of Western governments is falling apart in the minds of their constituents.

More Americans Say They Are Tired of Paying For Ukraine Polling shows that the American people are becoming war weary in the wallet, when it comes to the support the Biden Administration, with the help of Congress have pledged for Ukraine. On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins looks at how the "unwavering support" of Western governments is falling apart in the minds of their constituents.

In the first segment, Rachel interviewed journalist Sonja Van Den Ende on the recent election in the Netherlands, where initial exit polls show the right-wing Party for Freedom claiming the majority of seats. Sonja talked about possible reasons behind this outcome and what it could mean for the country. Among the issues facing the Dutch people are the farmer protests, a migrant crisis, and the standard of living for the Dutch. Meanwhile, Germany has pledged another $1.4 billion in aid to Ukraine's military, as European countries are becoming increasingly reliant on US foreign policy. But as Sonja explained, it's leading to a decrease in their internal standards of living. If the US is not able to provide financial support for Ukraine moving forward, she predicted a rise in unrest led by those facing poverty could be inevitable.In the second segment, Rachel was joined by David Tawil, CEO of Pro-Chain Capital, to discuss the latest drama in the technology world. It's not every day that we see a record-breaking penalty being issued, but that's what happened to Binance, which received a whopping $4.3 billion fine from the Treasury Department, who found willful negligence in reporting suspicious transactions with sanctioned groups and countries. These decisions are sure to have far-reaching implications for the U.S. crypto community, which has seen a surge in cryptocurrency prices since the news broke. Rachel and David also discussed the OpenAI drama, where Sam Altman's sudden ouster as CEO caused shockwaves in the tech industry—only for him to return as the head of the company less than a week later. He held a level of influence so great that employees were willing to up and leave. David said this was an unprecedented event, and it goes to show the lengths that some companies go to, in order to retain their employees in the fast moving world of AI.Then Rachel and George Szamuely, Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute, talked about the ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas that has been hailed as a significant relief for the people of the region, given its humanitarian implications. George noted, however, that it is too early yet to assess the largest significance of this delicate deal. What is becoming clear though, is that Israel's international standing is rapidly declining. With mounting civilian casualties from their bombardment and a perceived lack of military objectives achieved, public opinion is turning against Israel. George pointed out that even the public in the EU, ordinarily the staunchest supporters of their political elites, are losing patience with the continual repetition of similar messages from the US administration. It is clear that Israel's political and military decisions have serious consequences not only for themselves, but for the wider global community. On the 60th anniversary of the assignation of JFK, Rachel closed with two guests of the open questions that still remain. If you're one of the many Americans who think the official story of JFK's assassination is a total sham, you're in good company. Tyler Nixon, an attorney, media relations specialist, and political analyst, has been studying this event for four decades. Having recently attended a conference in Dallas dedicated to uncovering the truth about Kennedy's death, he said he strongly believes that the Warren Commission was a complete farce. In his view, JFK's assassination was part of an orchestrated coup by a deep state cabal, and the government has been lying and covering up their involvement in the matter ever since. Tyler points out that Clint Hill, a Secret Service agent on the scene, ought to be held accountable for his role in allowing Kennedy to be murdered in broad daylight.Then Rachel spoke to John Kiriakou, a former CIA Officer and Co-Host of Political Misfits, who said there is evidence of a deep state operating outside of government accountability; Indeed. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is campaigning for transparency within government, pushing for the declassification of files surrounding JFK's death. And Kiriakou noted that's for good reason—as it's widely believed that elements within the CIA were involved in the president's assassination due to lingering resentment over his role in the Bay of Pigs incident. Kiriakou also discussed the recent revelation from one of the two surviving Secret Service agents who found an unscathed bullet at the scene. He noted that it raises serious questions about the origin and why it wasn't bagged for evidence. With all of this in mind, Kiriakou said there is no denying that there is much more to the story of JFK's assassination than we have been led to believe.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

