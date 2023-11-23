https://sputnikglobe.com/20231123/musk-takes-on-media-matters-1115151399.html
Musk Takes on Media Matters
Musk Takes on Media Matters
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discussed the prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas, and Elon Musk's bombshell lawsuit against Media Matters.
2023-11-23T10:15+0000
2023-11-23T10:15+0000
2023-11-23T10:15+0000
the final countdown
hamas
israel
gaza
palestine
robert f. kennedy jr
elon musk
media matters
travel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/16/1115151242_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_af97b807a2c428cafc8c3a0d2697bd83.jpg
Musk Takes on Media Matters
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discussed the prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas, and Elon Musk's bombshell lawsuit against Media Matters.
The show kicks off with political commentator Steve Loeb, who shares his perspective on the Hamas-Israel prisoner exchange.Then, Army Infantry veteran Tyler Nixon weighed in on presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr.'s significant boost in popularity comparing to his mainstream candidates.In the second hour, RT Host Scottie Nell Hughes spoke to The Final Countdown about Elon Musk's lawsuit against the watchdog Media Matters.The show closes with veteran news anchor Manila Chan, who breaks down the stress of airline travel during the holidays amid layoffs, shortages, and bad weather.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
israel
gaza
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/16/1115151242_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d89325a7e11b98423f5e9a05e269206b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
the final countdown, israel-hamas hostage deal, musk's lawsuit against media matters, prisoner exchange, rfk jr' popularity, airline travel during holidays
the final countdown, israel-hamas hostage deal, musk's lawsuit against media matters, prisoner exchange, rfk jr' popularity, airline travel during holidays
Musk Takes on Media Matters
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discussed the prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas, and Elon Musk's bombshell lawsuit against Media Matters.
The show kicks off with political commentator Steve Loeb, who shares his perspective on the Hamas-Israel prisoner exchange.
Then, Army Infantry veteran Tyler Nixon weighed in on presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr.'s significant boost in popularity comparing to his mainstream candidates.
In the second hour, RT Host Scottie Nell Hughes spoke to The Final Countdown about Elon Musk's lawsuit against the watchdog Media Matters.
The show closes with veteran news anchor Manila Chan, who breaks down the stress of airline travel during the holidays amid layoffs, shortages, and bad weather.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM