Musk Takes on Media Matters

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discussed the prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas, and Elon Musk's bombshell lawsuit against Media Matters.

The show kicks off with political commentator Steve Loeb, who shares his perspective on the Hamas-Israel prisoner exchange.Then, Army Infantry veteran Tyler Nixon weighed in on presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr.'s significant boost in popularity comparing to his mainstream candidates.In the second hour, RT Host Scottie Nell Hughes spoke to The Final Countdown about Elon Musk's lawsuit against the watchdog Media Matters.The show closes with veteran news anchor Manila Chan, who breaks down the stress of airline travel during the holidays amid layoffs, shortages, and bad weather.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

