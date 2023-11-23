International
Polonez-M: Belarus' HIMARS-slaying MLRS
Polonez-M: Belarus' HIMARS-slaying MLRS
First unveiled in 2015 and introduced into service with the Belarusian military in 2016, the Polonez MLRS features range, accuracy and combat load characteristics superior to anything NATO's got, including HIMARS and ATACMS
First unveiled in 2015 and introduced into service with the Belarusian military in 2016, the Polonez MLRS features range, accuracy and combat load characteristics superior to anything NATO's got, including the much-touted HIMARS and ATACMS. An upgraded version of the system known as the Polonez-M was unveiled in 2019.Designed to target enemy infantry, vehicles, armor and stationary targets at standoff ranges equivalent to those of a short-range ballistic missile, the decision to create the Polonez MLRS came out of Minsk's desire to defend itself against the buildup of NATO infrastructure along Belarus's borders.Here are the Polonez-M's key characteristics.
Polonez-M: Belarus' HIMARS-slaying MLRS

16:51 GMT 23.11.2023
The Belarusian Army recently took delivery of a batch of new, upgraded Polonez-M multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). Here's what you need to know about it.
First unveiled in 2015 and introduced into service with the Belarusian military in 2016, the Polonez MLRS features range, accuracy and combat load characteristics superior to anything NATO's got, including the much-touted HIMARS and ATACMS. An upgraded version of the system known as the Polonez-M was unveiled in 2019.
Designed to target enemy infantry, vehicles, armor and stationary targets at standoff ranges equivalent to those of a short-range ballistic missile, the decision to create the Polonez MLRS came out of Minsk's desire to defend itself against the buildup of NATO infrastructure along Belarus's borders.
Here are the Polonez-M's key characteristics.
