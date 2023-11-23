https://sputnikglobe.com/20231123/putin-arrives-in-minsk-for-csto-collective-security-council-meeting-1115157726.html

Putin Arrives in Minsk For CSTO Collective Security Council Meeting

Putin Arrives in Minsk For CSTO Collective Security Council Meeting

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin participates in person in the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council.

Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin participates in person in the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council. Putin will also hold a bilateral meeting with his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and have talks with Lukashenko on the sidelines of the event.The leaders of the CSTO member states are expected to discuss pressing issues covering global and regional security, set the objectives for the near future and sign a number of documents aimed at maintaining and strengthening security in the region.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.

