International
WATCH LIVE: Putin Arrives in Minsk For CSTO Collective Security Council Meeting
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231123/putin-arrives-in-minsk-for-csto-collective-security-council-meeting-1115157726.html
Putin Arrives in Minsk For CSTO Collective Security Council Meeting
Putin Arrives in Minsk For CSTO Collective Security Council Meeting
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin participates in person in the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council.
2023-11-23T09:23+0000
2023-11-23T09:23+0000
world
vladimir putin
alexander lukashenko
minsk
csto
collective security treaty organization (csto)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/15/1112040783_0:121:2616:1593_1920x0_80_0_0_a28e3b24472dc373182baadc5f964654.jpg
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin participates in person in the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council. Putin will also hold a bilateral meeting with his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and have talks with Lukashenko on the sidelines of the event.The leaders of the CSTO member states are expected to discuss pressing issues covering global and regional security, set the objectives for the near future and sign a number of documents aimed at maintaining and strengthening security in the region.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.
minsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Putin CSTO
Putin CSTO
2023-11-23T09:23+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/15/1112040783_166:0:2451:1714_1920x0_80_0_0_a036b402b0930a0ab5bbdbc3980e8e0f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian president vladimir putin, csto, collective security council
russian president vladimir putin, csto, collective security council

Putin Arrives in Minsk For CSTO Collective Security Council Meeting

09:23 GMT 23.11.2023
© Sputnik / Aleksey Babushkin / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.11.2023
© Sputnik / Aleksey Babushkin
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
A session of the CSTO Collective Security Council is taking place in Minsk on Thursday under the chairmanship of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
Sputnik goes live as Russian President Vladimir Putin participates in person in the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council. Putin will also hold a bilateral meeting with his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and have talks with Lukashenko on the sidelines of the event.
The leaders of the CSTO member states are expected to discuss pressing issues covering global and regional security, set the objectives for the near future and sign a number of documents aimed at maintaining and strengthening security in the region.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала