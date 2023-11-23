International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Su-25 Aircraft Hit Positions and Armored Vehicles of Ukrainian Forces
Watch Russian Su-25 Aircraft Hit Positions and Armored Vehicles of Ukrainian Forces
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Su-25 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces destroying camouflaged field positions and armored vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of an Su-25 jet of the Russian Aerospace Forces destroying camouflaged field positions and armored vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The footage shows pre-flight training of aircraft and crews, departure on a combat mission, entering the target area, striking the enemy with unguided weapons, and returning home.
Su-25 attack aircraft of the Russian Air Force destroyed camouflaged field positions and armored vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Su-25 attack aircraft of the Russian Air Force destroyed camouflaged field positions and armored vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
russian su-25 aircraft, russian aerospace forces, ukrainian armed forces
russian su-25 aircraft, russian aerospace forces, ukrainian armed forces

Watch Russian Su-25 Aircraft Hit Positions and Armored Vehicles of Ukrainian Forces

The Russian Su-25 is a ground-attack plane known for its durability and ability to operate in harsh environments. It is equipped with various weapons, including bombs, rockets, and guided missiles, making it effective in engaging armored targets and providing close air support to ground forces.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of an Su-25 jet of the Russian Aerospace Forces destroying camouflaged field positions and armored vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
The footage shows pre-flight training of aircraft and crews, departure on a combat mission, entering the target area, striking the enemy with unguided weapons, and returning home.
