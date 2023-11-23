https://sputnikglobe.com/20231123/watch-russian-su-25-aircraft-hit-positions-and-armored-vehicles-of-ukrainian-forces--1115156713.html

Watch Russian Su-25 Aircraft Hit Positions and Armored Vehicles of Ukrainian Forces

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Su-25 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces destroying camouflaged field positions and armored vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of an Su-25 jet of the Russian Aerospace Forces destroying camouflaged field positions and armored vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The footage shows pre-flight training of aircraft and crews, departure on a combat mission, entering the target area, striking the enemy with unguided weapons, and returning home.

