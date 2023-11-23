https://sputnikglobe.com/20231123/watch-russias-tor-missile-system-crush-ukrainian-aerial-targets-in-special-op-zone-1115156865.html

Watch Russia's Tor Missile System Crush Ukrainian Aerial Targets in Special Op Zone

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Vostok battlegroup Tor-M2 air defense system crews eliminate enemy aerial targets.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Battlegroup Vostok's Tor-M2 air defense system eliminating enemy air targets.In recent days, the crews of the Tor-M2 air defense system neutralized more than 20 targets in the direction of South Donetsk, the Russian MoD said.Air defense crews possess extensive knowledge about enemy tactics. The air defense units based in Primorye stopped counting the number of intercepted enemy targets after 60 missile launches, the Ministry noted.

