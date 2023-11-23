International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russia's Tor Missile System Crush Ukrainian Aerial Targets in Special Op Zone
Watch Russia's Tor Missile System Crush Ukrainian Aerial Targets in Special Op Zone
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Vostok battlegroup Tor-M2 air defense system crews eliminate enemy aerial targets.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Battlegroup Vostok's Tor-M2 air defense system eliminating enemy air targets.In recent days, the crews of the Tor-M2 air defense system neutralized more than 20 targets in the direction of South Donetsk, the Russian MoD said.Air defense crews possess extensive knowledge about enemy tactics. The air defense units based in Primorye stopped counting the number of intercepted enemy targets after 60 missile launches, the Ministry noted.
07:22 GMT 23.11.2023
The Russian Tor-M2 SAM system is designed to safeguard the first echelons of ground formations from attacks by anti-radar and cruise missiles, guided bombs, aircraft, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of Battlegroup Vostok's Tor-M2 air defense system eliminating enemy air targets.
In recent days, the crews of the Tor-M2 air defense system neutralized more than 20 targets in the direction of South Donetsk, the Russian MoD said.
Air defense crews possess extensive knowledge about enemy tactics. The air defense units based in Primorye stopped counting the number of intercepted enemy targets after 60 missile launches, the Ministry noted.
