https://sputnikglobe.com/20231124/prime-ministers-of-spain-belgium-reject-israels-criticism-over-stance-on-gaza-1115197552.html

Prime Ministers of Spain, Belgium Reject Israel’s Criticism Over Stance on Gaza

Prime Ministers of Spain, Belgium Reject Israel’s Criticism Over Stance on Gaza

Spanish FM Jose Manuel Albares and Belgian PM Alexander De Croo on Friday rejected Israel's accusations of supporting terrorism after their remarks on the situation in the Gaza Strip.

2023-11-24T23:17+0000

2023-11-24T23:17+0000

2023-11-24T23:17+0000

world

israel

belgium

spain

alexander de croo

hamas

palestine-israel conflict

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/17/1115162691_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_da2ab1ea662923ca438af51aa7925878.jpg

Earlier in the day, Sanchez and De Croo visited Egypt, where the Spanish prime minister called for a lasting ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas, and the recognition of an independent Palestinian state. He also slammed the "completely unacceptable" indiscriminate killings of Gaza civilians by Israel. De Croo also called on Israel to respect international humanitarian law.After the press conference the Israeli foreign ministry condemned "the false claims of the Prime Ministers of Spain and Belgium which support terrorism," and summoned the ambassadors of Spain and Belgium. De Croo, for his part, insisted on his "balanced" stance, saying that Belgium condemned terrorism and opposed the killing of civilians by both sides of the conflict. During their Middle East trip, Sanchez and De Croo also visited Israel and the West Bank. The escalation of conflict between Israel and Hamas started on October 7. On Friday morning, the sides launched a four-day truce to exchange some of the prisoners and hostages. The deal also committed Israel to allowing daily supply of humanitarian aid and fuel to the Gaza Strip.

israel

belgium

spain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

jose manuel albares, alexander de croo, how does europe treat israel, antisemitism in europe,