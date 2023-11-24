International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231124/train-derailment-in-kentucky-forces-residents-to-evacuate-homes-on-thanksgiving-1115177314.html
Train Derailment in Kentucky Forces Residents to Evacuate Homes on Thanksgiving
Train Derailment in Kentucky Forces Residents to Evacuate Homes on Thanksgiving
A train operated by CSX derailed in Livingston Kentucky on Wednesday night, forcing families to evacuate ahead of Thanksgiving.
2023-11-24T00:26+0000
2023-11-24T00:26+0000
americas
kentucky
us environmental protection agency (epa)
federal railroad administration
us
train derailment
train crash
csx railroad
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/11/1111946947_0:75:1600:975_1920x0_80_0_0_77d72886c94f5bf84424e2508d0413cd.jpg
A CSX freight train carrying chemicals derailed and caught fire in Livingston, Kentucky Wednesday night, forcing residents to flee their homes during the Thanksgiving holiday.Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear (D) issued an executive order on Thursday declaring a state of emergency.The train company has pledged to pay for hotel rooms, Thanksgiving meals and other expenses incurred by those forced to flee their homes.Crews worked through the night to put the fire out, working into Thursday afternoon. Late Thursday night, officials announced that the fire had been put out and families could return to their homes but earlier in the day, when Thanksgiving festivities typically begin, the fire was still burning.US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) officials say they tested the air quality in the surrounding areas on Wednesday night and saw an uptick in sulfur dioxide in the air, but that it decreased to acceptable levels after the fire was extinguished.Sulfur dioxide is released when molten sulfur is burned. According to the EPA, short-term exposure can cause difficulty breathing, especially among children and asthmatics. Chronic exposure can cause significant health problems.The accident also shut down Highway US 25 in both directions. Officials have not provided a timeline on when it will reopen.In February, a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous materials derailed and caught fire in East Palestine, Ohio, and was eventually destroyed in a controlled explosion that released chemicals in the air and water. Six months later, residents were still complaining about health issues they believed to be related to the accident.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/house-lawmakers-accuse-norfolk-southern-of-stonewalling-ntsb-east-palestine-probe-1111408221.html
americas
kentucky
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Ian DeMartino
Ian DeMartino
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/11/1111946947_0:0:1600:1201_1920x0_80_0_0_b6964ed22aa7f068de0bb7f137386b9e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
thanksgiving train derailment, train crash on thanksgiving, train crash in kentucky, chemical spill kentucky, molten sulfur, sulfur dioxide
thanksgiving train derailment, train crash on thanksgiving, train crash in kentucky, chemical spill kentucky, molten sulfur, sulfur dioxide

Train Derailment in Kentucky Forces Residents to Evacuate Homes on Thanksgiving

00:26 GMT 24.11.2023
© Flickr / Don O'BrienA CSX freight train in South Shore, Kentucky, on June 5, 2005
A CSX freight train in South Shore, Kentucky, on June 5, 2005 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2023
© Flickr / Don O'Brien
Subscribe
Ian DeMartino
All materials
According to the Federal Railroad Administration, as of October, 742 train derailments have occurred in the United States this year. Most accidents are minor however and do not require nearby residents to evacuate.
A CSX freight train carrying chemicals derailed and caught fire in Livingston, Kentucky Wednesday night, forcing residents to flee their homes during the Thanksgiving holiday.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear (D) issued an executive order on Thursday declaring a state of emergency.

At least 16 of the train’s cars derailed, with two of them containing molten sulfur which caught fire. Two additional cars were carrying magnesium hydroxide, but are not believed to have been breached. The remaining derailed cars were empty or carrying non-hazardous materials like plastic, according to CSX.

The train company has pledged to pay for hotel rooms, Thanksgiving meals and other expenses incurred by those forced to flee their homes.
Crews worked through the night to put the fire out, working into Thursday afternoon. Late Thursday night, officials announced that the fire had been put out and families could return to their homes but earlier in the day, when Thanksgiving festivities typically begin, the fire was still burning.
US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) officials say they tested the air quality in the surrounding areas on Wednesday night and saw an uptick in sulfur dioxide in the air, but that it decreased to acceptable levels after the fire was extinguished.
Sulfur dioxide is released when molten sulfur is burned. According to the EPA, short-term exposure can cause difficulty breathing, especially among children and asthmatics. Chronic exposure can cause significant health problems.
“The cause of the incident is still under investigation,” CSX said in a statement. “CSX is still supplying food, lodging and other necessities to affected community members.”
The accident also shut down Highway US 25 in both directions. Officials have not provided a timeline on when it will reopen.
Очистка частей грузового поезда Norfolk Southern, который сошел с рельсов в пятницу вечером в Восточной Палестине, штат Огайо - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.06.2023
Americas
House Lawmakers Accuse Norfolk Southern of Stonewalling NTSB East Palestine Probe
22 June, 20:16 GMT
In February, a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous materials derailed and caught fire in East Palestine, Ohio, and was eventually destroyed in a controlled explosion that released chemicals in the air and water. Six months later, residents were still complaining about health issues they believed to be related to the accident.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала