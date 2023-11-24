International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Kamikaze Drones Seek and Destroy Ukrainian Infantry Groups
Watch Russian Kamikaze Drones Seek and Destroy Ukrainian Infantry Groups
Experience has shown how valuable UAVs are in modern conflicts. The Russian Army is a leader in the use of kamikaze drones with powerful munitions to target personnel and military assets of the Ukrainian Armed Forces within the designated zone of the special military operation.
The following footage released by the Russian Defense Ministry shows Russian units using loitering munitions, commonly known as kamikaze drones, to attack enemy positions in the Donetsk People's Republic.Operators controlling the kamikaze drones carried out successful missions, eliminating two Ukrainian infantry groups near the stronghold in the Artemovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry told Sputnik.These kamikaze or "suicide" drones demonstrate enhanced combat capabilities by executing precise surgical strikes. Operating in a passive mode, the drone waits patiently within a designated area, scanning for targets and initiating an attack once it identifies and locates its intended prey.In addition, these munitions have the capability of selective targeting, allowing a strike to be modified or aborted mid-mission.
Watch Russian Kamikaze Drones Seek and Destroy Ukrainian Infantry Groups

10:32 GMT 24.11.2023
Experience has shown how valuable UAVs are in modern conflicts. The Russian Army is a leader in the use of kamikaze drones with powerful munitions to target personnel and military assets of the Ukrainian Armed Forces within the designated zone of the special military operation.
The following footage released by the Russian Defense Ministry shows Russian units using loitering munitions, commonly known as kamikaze drones, to attack enemy positions in the Donetsk People's Republic.
Operators controlling the kamikaze drones carried out successful missions, eliminating two Ukrainian infantry groups near the stronghold in the Artemovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry told Sputnik.
These kamikaze or "suicide" drones demonstrate enhanced combat capabilities by executing precise surgical strikes. Operating in a passive mode, the drone waits patiently within a designated area, scanning for targets and initiating an attack once it identifies and locates its intended prey.
In addition, these munitions have the capability of selective targeting, allowing a strike to be modified or aborted mid-mission.
