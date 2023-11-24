https://sputnikglobe.com/20231124/watch-russian-kamikaze-drones-seek-and-destroy-ukrainian-infantry-groups-1115182373.html

Watch Russian Kamikaze Drones Seek and Destroy Ukrainian Infantry Groups

Experience has shown how valuable UAVs are in modern conflicts. The Russian Army is a leader in the use of kamikaze drones with powerful munitions to target personnel and military assets of the Ukrainian Armed Forces within the designated zone of the special military operation.

The following footage released by the Russian Defense Ministry shows Russian units using loitering munitions, commonly known as kamikaze drones, to attack enemy positions in the Donetsk People's Republic.Operators controlling the kamikaze drones carried out successful missions, eliminating two Ukrainian infantry groups near the stronghold in the Artemovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry told Sputnik.These kamikaze or "suicide" drones demonstrate enhanced combat capabilities by executing precise surgical strikes. Operating in a passive mode, the drone waits patiently within a designated area, scanning for targets and initiating an attack once it identifies and locates its intended prey.In addition, these munitions have the capability of selective targeting, allowing a strike to be modified or aborted mid-mission.

