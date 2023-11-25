https://sputnikglobe.com/20231125/thousands-rally-in-berlin-against-conflicts-in-ukraine-and-gaza-1115206563.html
Thousands Rally in Berlin Against Conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza
Some 10,000 people are reported to have taken part in the demonstration.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/19/1115206391_0:197:1280:917_1920x0_80_0_0_23d864b7e8acc796f9585ba033125918.jpg
Thousands of protesters have flooded the center of Berlin to oppose the governmental military support to the Kiev regime, as well as demonstrate their solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing violence in Gaza. According to media reports, 10,000 participants have been registered to voice their discontent regarding the Ukraine and Palestine crises. "No to wars – stop the madness of armaments – for a peaceful and just future", banners read. Among other demands, participants called for peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and an immediate cease of further arms supplies to Kiev.
Thousands Rally in Berlin Against Conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza
