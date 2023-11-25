https://sputnikglobe.com/20231125/watch-russian-forces-take-out-ukrainian-dugout-with-kamikaze-drone-1115204180.html
Watch Russian Forces Take Out Ukrainian Dugout With Kamikaze Drone
The drone’s operator managed to guide the UAV right into an enemy dugout before detonating the payload, wrecking the fortification and the Ukrainian militants hiding inside.
Russian forces on the battlefields of the Ukrainian conflict demonstrate time and again the importance and effectiveness of kamikaze drones in modern warfare.
A short video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows how members of the Russian special forces' Viking detachment managed to deal a stinging blow to Ukrainian forces entrenched in the vicinity of Artemovsk (Bakhmut).
The drone’s operator managed to guide the UAV right into an enemy dugout before detonating the payload, wrecking the fortification and the Ukrainian militants hiding inside.