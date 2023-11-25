International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Forces Take Out Ukrainian Dugout With Kamikaze Drone
Watch Russian Forces Take Out Ukrainian Dugout With Kamikaze Drone
The drone’s operator managed to guide the UAV right into an enemy dugout before detonating the payload, wrecking the fortification and the Ukrainian militants hiding inside.
A short video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows how members of the Russian special forces' Viking detachment managed to deal a stinging blow to Ukrainian forces entrenched in the vicinity of Artemovsk (Bakhmut).The drone’s operator managed to guide the UAV right into an enemy dugout before detonating the payload, wrecking the fortification and the Ukrainian militants hiding inside.
Watch Russian Forces Take Out Ukrainian Dugout With Kamikaze Drone

16:00 GMT 25.11.2023
Russian forces on the battlefields of the Ukrainian conflict demonstrate time and again the importance and effectiveness of kamikaze drones in modern warfare.
A short video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows how members of the Russian special forces' Viking detachment managed to deal a stinging blow to Ukrainian forces entrenched in the vicinity of Artemovsk (Bakhmut).
The drone’s operator managed to guide the UAV right into an enemy dugout before detonating the payload, wrecking the fortification and the Ukrainian militants hiding inside.
