Watch Russian Forces Take Out Ukrainian Dugout With Kamikaze Drone

The drone’s operator managed to guide the UAV right into an enemy dugout before detonating the payload, wrecking the fortification and the Ukrainian militants hiding inside.

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

drone strike

video

A short video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows how members of the Russian special forces' Viking detachment managed to deal a stinging blow to Ukrainian forces entrenched in the vicinity of Artemovsk (Bakhmut).The drone’s operator managed to guide the UAV right into an enemy dugout before detonating the payload, wrecking the fortification and the Ukrainian militants hiding inside.

