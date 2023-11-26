https://sputnikglobe.com/20231126/about-50-police-injured-during-football-fan-unrest-in-frankfurt---report-1115215732.html
About 50 Police Injured During Football Fan Unrest in Frankfurt - Report
About 50 police officers have been injured in the German city of Frankfurt after unrest broke out before a football match between the Eintrachts and Stuttgart teams, German newspaper Bild reported.
Four of the officers were hospitalized, the report says, adding that several stewards, rescuers and stadium guests were injured as well. Earlier in the day, police said clashes broke out between security and Eintracht fans at the entrance to the stadium. During the clashes, fans threw bottles, pyrotechnics and metal bars at security personnel. Police responded with pepper spray and batons. Several people were detained after the incident and local police created a commission to investigate the riots, the report read. The match ended in a 2-1 victory for Stuttgart.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - About 50 police officers have been injured in the German city of Frankfurt after unrest broke out before a football match between the Eintrachts and Stuttgart teams, German newspaper Bild reported on Sunday.
Four of the officers were hospitalized, the report says, adding that several stewards, rescuers and stadium guests were injured as well.
Earlier in the day, police said clashes broke out between security and Eintracht fans at the entrance to the stadium. During the clashes, fans threw bottles, pyrotechnics and metal bars at security personnel. Police responded with pepper spray and batons.
Several people were detained after the incident and local police created a commission to investigate the riots, the report read.
The match ended in a 2-1 victory for Stuttgart.