International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231126/about-50-police-injured-during-football-fan-unrest-in-frankfurt---report-1115215732.html
About 50 Police Injured During Football Fan Unrest in Frankfurt - Report
About 50 Police Injured During Football Fan Unrest in Frankfurt - Report
About 50 police officers have been injured in the German city of Frankfurt after unrest broke out before a football match between the Eintrachts and Stuttgart teams, German newspaper Bild reported.
2023-11-26T12:17+0000
2023-11-26T12:18+0000
world
germany
police
football
football fans
unrest
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/06/1081044035_0:173:3027:1876_1920x0_80_0_0_a99a080c31fe05281517c87382328174.jpg
Four of the officers were hospitalized, the report says, adding that several stewards, rescuers and stadium guests were injured as well. Earlier in the day, police said clashes broke out between security and Eintracht fans at the entrance to the stadium. During the clashes, fans threw bottles, pyrotechnics and metal bars at security personnel. Police responded with pepper spray and batons. Several people were detained after the incident and local police created a commission to investigate the riots, the report read. The match ended in a 2-1 victory for Stuttgart.
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/06/1081044035_148:0:2879:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_813607844c47eea322169ad4ee56d162.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
football fun unrest in frankfurt, german police injured, frankfurt football match unrest
football fun unrest in frankfurt, german police injured, frankfurt football match unrest

About 50 Police Injured During Football Fan Unrest in Frankfurt - Report

12:17 GMT 26.11.2023 (Updated: 12:18 GMT 26.11.2023)
© AP Photo / KAI PFAFFENBACHGerman Police (File)
German Police (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.11.2023
© AP Photo / KAI PFAFFENBACH
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - About 50 police officers have been injured in the German city of Frankfurt after unrest broke out before a football match between the Eintrachts and Stuttgart teams, German newspaper Bild reported on Sunday.
Four of the officers were hospitalized, the report says, adding that several stewards, rescuers and stadium guests were injured as well.
Earlier in the day, police said clashes broke out between security and Eintracht fans at the entrance to the stadium. During the clashes, fans threw bottles, pyrotechnics and metal bars at security personnel. Police responded with pepper spray and batons.
Several people were detained after the incident and local police created a commission to investigate the riots, the report read.
The match ended in a 2-1 victory for Stuttgart.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала