LIVE UPDATES: Qatar Keen to Extend Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

Israeli Military Interferes With Work of Medics in West Bank - Palestine Red Crescent

Israeli troops interfere with the work of medical teams in the West Bank by constant searches of ambulance vehicles, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said on Sunday.

"IOF [Israeli forces] obstruct and prevent the PRCS emergency medical services teams from reaching the injured, continuously inspecting the ambulance vehicles," the PRCS said on X.

The Israeli military is besieging the Jenin Governmental Hospital and Ibn Sina Hospital in the West Bank, the PRSC added.

On Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that two Palestinians had been killed in an Israeli raid in the city of Jenin in the West Bank.