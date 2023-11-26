LIVE UPDATES: Qatar Keen to Extend Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a statement on Saturday that 61 trucks had delivered food, water and emergency medical supplies to northern Gaza amid the ongoing ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
The Israeli Prime Minister's Office, in turn, said Tel Aviv had received a list of hostages to be released on Sunday in accordance with a ceasefire agreement signed earlier with Hamas that calls for the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.
"Security officials are checking the list" and the information has been passed on to the hostages' families, the office added. In a separate development on Saturday, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari made clear in an interview with a US network that Doha, which earlier brokered the cease-fire deal, hopes to extend the Israeli-Hamas truce beyond the agreed four days.
