LIVE UPDATES: Qatar Keen to Extend Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

The four-day ceasefire continues between the Israeli Defense Forces and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
04:59 GMT 26.11.2023 (Updated: 05:09 GMT 26.11.2023)
Being updated
On October 7, Hamas initiated a surprise attack on Israel from Gaza, triggering a strong response. Israel imposed a humanitarian blockade on Gaza and launched indiscriminate airstrikes in retaliation.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a statement on Saturday that 61 trucks had delivered food, water and emergency medical supplies to northern Gaza amid the ongoing ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
The Israeli Prime Minister's Office, in turn, said Tel Aviv had received a list of hostages to be released on Sunday in accordance with a ceasefire agreement signed earlier with Hamas that calls for the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.
"Security officials are checking the list" and the information has been passed on to the hostages' families, the office added. In a separate development on Saturday, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari made clear in an interview with a US network that Doha, which earlier brokered the cease-fire deal, hopes to extend the Israeli-Hamas truce beyond the agreed four days.
Follow Sputnik's live updates to find out more.
05:42 GMT 26.11.2023
Israeli Military Interferes With Work of Medics in West Bank - Palestine Red Crescent
Israeli troops interfere with the work of medical teams in the West Bank by constant searches of ambulance vehicles, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said on Sunday.
"IOF [Israeli forces] obstruct and prevent the PRCS emergency medical services teams from reaching the injured, continuously inspecting the ambulance vehicles," the PRCS said on X.
The Israeli military is besieging the Jenin Governmental Hospital and Ibn Sina Hospital in the West Bank, the PRSC added.
On Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said that two Palestinians had been killed in an Israeli raid in the city of Jenin in the West Bank.
05:24 GMT 26.11.2023
UN Says Record Number of Humanitarian Aid Trucks Arrived in Gaza November 25
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the largest number of humanitarian aid trucks had arrived in the Gaza Strip on November 25 since the Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated on October 7.
"The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs confirms that 61 trucks of aid were delivered to northern Gaza today, the largest number since October 7," the UN said in a statement on its website.
05:11 GMT 26.11.2023
US Urges Israeli Defense Minister to Organize Aid Distribution in Gaza – Statement
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, in a conversation with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant, spoke in favor of organizing humanitarian supplies throughout the Gaza Strip, the Pentagon said in a statement.
Palestinian movement Hamas, ruling in the Gaza Strip, earlier accused Israel of blocking the delivery of aid to the northern part of the enclave and threatened to withdraw from the agreements on the release of hostages.
"Secretary Austin shared his view that humanitarian aid must increase, and that civilians must have safe areas to receive aid across Gaza, which will require deconfliction with the United Nations and communication with governments and international organizations coordinating delivery of aid," the US Department of Defense said.
05:01 GMT 26.11.2023
Israel Defense Forces Intercepted Drone in Red Sea Area- Statement
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said its fighter jet had intercepted a drone approaching Israel in the area of the Red Sea.
"A short while ago, an IDF fighter jet successfully intercepted a UAV approaching Israeli territory, in the area of the Red Sea," the IDF said on Telegram.
It said the unmanned aerial vehicle had not infiltrated into Israeli territory.
