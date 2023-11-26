https://sputnikglobe.com/20231126/pope-francis-says-has-pneumonia-but-still-plans-to-attend-cop28-in-dubai-1115216885.html

Pope Francis Says Has Pneumonia But Still Plans to Attend COP28 in Dubai

Pope Francis Says Has Pneumonia But Still Plans to Attend COP28 in Dubai

Pope Francis said on Sunday he got pneumonia but was still planning to attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai on December 1.

2023-11-26T13:08+0000

2023-11-26T13:08+0000

2023-11-26T13:08+0000

world

pope francis

dubai

climate change

conference

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/16/1106580411_0:0:3042:1711_1920x0_80_0_0_db9f6ff00900fba46ddc019dda72ffa7.jpg

Earlier in the day, the Holy See announced that due to illness, the pontiff would not address the flock on St. Peter's Square in person and will deliver his Sunday sermon via video link. "Today, I cannot come to the window [of the Apostolic Palace] because I have this problem with pneumonia," the Pope said. After the short announcement, the pontiff announced that the representative of the Vatican Secretariat of State, Paolo Luca Braida, who is the author of the pontiff's sermons, will speak for him. The pontiff's pale face and weak voice gave away his illness. While Braida was reading the sermon, the Pope suffered a mild coughing fit. On Saturday, the Holy See announced that all previously scheduled audiences with the 86-year pontiff had been canceled "due to flu-like symptoms." Later in the day, Pope Francis underwent a CT scan to rule out the risk of pulmonary complications. The scan gave negative results.

dubai

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

pope francis health, pope francis cop28