International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231126/pope-francis-says-has-pneumonia-but-still-plans-to-attend-cop28-in-dubai-1115216885.html
Pope Francis Says Has Pneumonia But Still Plans to Attend COP28 in Dubai
Pope Francis Says Has Pneumonia But Still Plans to Attend COP28 in Dubai
Pope Francis said on Sunday he got pneumonia but was still planning to attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai on December 1.
2023-11-26T13:08+0000
2023-11-26T13:08+0000
world
pope francis
dubai
climate change
conference
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/16/1106580411_0:0:3042:1711_1920x0_80_0_0_db9f6ff00900fba46ddc019dda72ffa7.jpg
Earlier in the day, the Holy See announced that due to illness, the pontiff would not address the flock on St. Peter's Square in person and will deliver his Sunday sermon via video link. "Today, I cannot come to the window [of the Apostolic Palace] because I have this problem with pneumonia," the Pope said. After the short announcement, the pontiff announced that the representative of the Vatican Secretariat of State, Paolo Luca Braida, who is the author of the pontiff's sermons, will speak for him. The pontiff's pale face and weak voice gave away his illness. While Braida was reading the sermon, the Pope suffered a mild coughing fit. On Saturday, the Holy See announced that all previously scheduled audiences with the 86-year pontiff had been canceled "due to flu-like symptoms." Later in the day, Pope Francis underwent a CT scan to rule out the risk of pulmonary complications. The scan gave negative results.
dubai
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/16/1106580411_313:0:3042:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_cadc3387de991c29c682062b40cbf4af.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pope francis health, pope francis cop28
pope francis health, pope francis cop28

Pope Francis Says Has Pneumonia But Still Plans to Attend COP28 in Dubai

13:08 GMT 26.11.2023
© AP Photo / Gregorio BorgiaPope Francis celebrates a prayer for peace in South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.
Pope Francis celebrates a prayer for peace in South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.11.2023
© AP Photo / Gregorio Borgia
Subscribe
VATICAN CITY (Sputnik) - Pope Francis said on Sunday he got pneumonia but was still planning to attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai on December 1.
Earlier in the day, the Holy See announced that due to illness, the pontiff would not address the flock on St. Peter's Square in person and will deliver his Sunday sermon via video link.
"Today, I cannot come to the window [of the Apostolic Palace] because I have this problem with pneumonia," the Pope said.
After the short announcement, the pontiff announced that the representative of the Vatican Secretariat of State, Paolo Luca Braida, who is the author of the pontiff's sermons, will speak for him.
The pontiff's pale face and weak voice gave away his illness. While Braida was reading the sermon, the Pope suffered a mild coughing fit.
"Apart from war, our world is facing another threat, climate change, which endangers life on Earth. This contradicts the plan of the Lord, who created everything for the sake of life. So next weekend, I'll be heading to Dubai to address COP 28," the pontiff wrote in his address.
On Saturday, the Holy See announced that all previously scheduled audiences with the 86-year pontiff had been canceled "due to flu-like symptoms." Later in the day, Pope Francis underwent a CT scan to rule out the risk of pulmonary complications. The scan gave negative results.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала