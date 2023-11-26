International
Russian Air Defenses Stopped Ukrainian Massive Drone Attack
Russian Air Defenses Stopped Ukrainian Massive Drone Attack
Russian air defenses stopped attempts by drones to fly toward Moscow and several other regions with the unmanned aerial vehicles been shot down, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Preliminarily, no destruction or casualties were reported after the unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said.Earlier Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said air defenses had shot down 11 Ukrainian drones above the Moscow, Tula, Kaluga and Bryansk regions, adding that some of the downed drones had been flying towards the Russian capital, but there had been no casualties or serious damage. Tula Region Governor said Russian Defense Ministry air defenses had shot down two drones flying above the Tula Region, adding that one of the UAVs lost control and crashed into a residential building in Tula, leaving one person injured. Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said another Ukrainian drone attack had been stopped by Russian air defenses in his region. He specified that two drones had been downed.
Russian Air Defenses Stopped Ukrainian Massive Drone Attack

03:56 GMT 26.11.2023
© Photo / Social media screenshotAn image that emerged on social media, which allegedly depicts the moment one of the Ukrainian drones was destroyed in the sky near Moscow on July 4, 2023
An image that emerged on social media, which allegedly depicts the moment one of the Ukrainian drones was destroyed in the sky near Moscow on July 4, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.11.2023
© Photo / Social media screenshot
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defenses stopped attempts by drones to fly toward Moscow and several other regions with the unmanned aerial vehicles been shot down, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Preliminarily, no destruction or casualties were reported after the unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said.
Earlier Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said air defenses had shot down 11 Ukrainian drones above the Moscow, Tula, Kaluga and Bryansk regions, adding that some of the downed drones had been flying towards the Russian capital, but there had been no casualties or serious damage.
“Another attempt by a drone to fly toward Moscow (in the Ramensky urban district) was detected and stopped by air defense forces. There were no casualties or damage after the fall of the debris, according to preliminary information," Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.
Tula Region Governor said Russian Defense Ministry air defenses had shot down two drones flying above the Tula Region, adding that one of the UAVs lost control and crashed into a residential building in Tula, leaving one person injured.
Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said another Ukrainian drone attack had been stopped by Russian air defenses in his region. He specified that two drones had been downed.
