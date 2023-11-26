https://sputnikglobe.com/20231126/russian-air-defenses-stopped-ukrainian-massive-drone-attack-1115210807.html
Russian Air Defenses Stopped Ukrainian Massive Drone Attack
Russian Air Defenses Stopped Ukrainian Massive Drone Attack
Russian air defenses stopped attempts by drones to fly toward Moscow and several other regions with the unmanned aerial vehicles been shot down, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2023-11-26T03:56+0000
2023-11-26T03:56+0000
2023-11-26T03:56+0000
russia
russia
moscow
tula
bryansk region
kaluga region
russian defense ministry
sergei sobyanin
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
drone strike
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/04/1111651545_0:273:607:614_1920x0_80_0_0_74e287e5f1bf043cd758e9e04dff810e.jpg
Preliminarily, no destruction or casualties were reported after the unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said.Earlier Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said air defenses had shot down 11 Ukrainian drones above the Moscow, Tula, Kaluga and Bryansk regions, adding that some of the downed drones had been flying towards the Russian capital, but there had been no casualties or serious damage. Tula Region Governor said Russian Defense Ministry air defenses had shot down two drones flying above the Tula Region, adding that one of the UAVs lost control and crashed into a residential building in Tula, leaving one person injured. Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said another Ukrainian drone attack had been stopped by Russian air defenses in his region. He specified that two drones had been downed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230321/ukrainians-call-russias-anti-drone-defenses-black-magic-1108656560.html
russia
moscow
tula
bryansk region
kaluga region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/04/1111651545_0:216:607:671_1920x0_80_0_0_bc1fa55a5eeff855e2ab21cb7eae3bf0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian air defenses, ukrainian drone attacks, ukraine uses drones, attempted drone attacks
russian air defenses, ukrainian drone attacks, ukraine uses drones, attempted drone attacks
Russian Air Defenses Stopped Ukrainian Massive Drone Attack
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defenses stopped attempts by drones to fly toward Moscow and several other regions with the unmanned aerial vehicles been shot down, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Preliminarily, no destruction or casualties were reported after the unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said.
Earlier Sunday, the Russian Defense Ministry said air defenses had shot down 11 Ukrainian drones above the Moscow, Tula, Kaluga and Bryansk regions, adding that some of the downed drones had been flying towards the Russian capital, but there had been no casualties or serious damage.
“Another attempt by a drone to fly toward Moscow (in the Ramensky urban district) was detected and stopped by air defense forces. There were no casualties or damage after the fall of the debris, according to preliminary information," Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.
Tula Region Governor said Russian Defense Ministry air defenses had shot down two drones flying above the Tula Region, adding that one of the UAVs lost control and crashed into a residential building in Tula, leaving one person injured.
Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said another Ukrainian drone attack had been stopped by Russian air defenses in his region. He specified that two drones had been downed.