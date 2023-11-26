Use of Ruble, Turkish Lira in Russia-Turkiye Trade Increases - Turkish Trade Minister

"The use of the Turkish lira and the ruble in the bilateral trade has been increasing. Turkiye's exports to Russia in the Turkish lira have grown by 400% and Turkey's imports from Russia in the lira have increased by almost 150%, whereas the imports in the ruble have gone up by 260%. This year, the energy trade has somewhat decreased as prices for energy products and commodities have gone down in the world," the minister said at a meeting of the Russia-Turkiye intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation.