Use of Ruble, Turkish Lira in Russia-Turkiye Trade Increases - Turkish Trade Minister
The use of the Turkish lira and the ruble in trade between Russia and Turkiye has significantly increased over the past few years, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said on Saturday.
Trade between Russia and Turkiye reached a record $68 billion in 2022, the minister also said, adding that it could reach some $56 billion in 2023. During the commission's session, Bolat and Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak to discuss prospects of the bilateral economic ties.
01:34 GMT 26.11.2023
© AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis In this Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, file photo a worker at a currency exchange shop exhibits Turkish lira banknotes bearing pictures of modern Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, in Istanbul.(file photo)
In this Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, file photo a worker at a currency exchange shop exhibits Turkish lira banknotes bearing pictures of modern Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, in Istanbul.(file photo) - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.11.2023
© AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The use of the Turkish lira and the ruble in trade between Russia and Turkiye has significantly increased over the past few years, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said on Saturday.

"The use of the Turkish lira and the ruble in the bilateral trade has been increasing. Turkiye's exports to Russia in the Turkish lira have grown by 400% and Turkey's imports from Russia in the lira have increased by almost 150%, whereas the imports in the ruble have gone up by 260%. This year, the energy trade has somewhat decreased as prices for energy products and commodities have gone down in the world," the minister said at a meeting of the Russia-Turkiye intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation.

Trade between Russia and Turkiye reached a record $68 billion in 2022, the minister also said, adding that it could reach some $56 billion in 2023.
During the commission's session, Bolat and Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak to discuss prospects of the bilateral economic ties.
