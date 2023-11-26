International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Units Obliterate Ukrainian Positions in Special Op Zone
Watch Russian Units Obliterate Ukrainian Positions in Special Op Zone
Russian forces destroyed Ukrainian artillery at a disguised firing position in a forest strip in in the special op zone.
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released footage showing army units obliterate firing points and shelters of Ukrainian troops in the special operation zone.The video depicts Russian drone operators successfully targeting and striking Ukrainian weaponry stored at a disguised firing position using barraging munitions.The Russian Army has seen a major spike in developing and enhancing various types of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that have shown tangible success on the fronts of the zone of the special military operation.
Watch Russian Units Obliterate Ukrainian Positions in Special Op Zone

Russian forces destroyed Ukrainian artillery at a disguised firing position in a forest strip in in the special op zone.
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released footage showing army units obliterate firing points and shelters of Ukrainian troops in the special operation zone.
The video depicts Russian drone operators successfully targeting and striking Ukrainian weaponry stored at a disguised firing position using barraging munitions.
The Russian Army has seen a major spike in developing and enhancing various types of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that have shown tangible success on the fronts of the zone of the special military operation.
Заголовок открываемого материала