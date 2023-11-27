https://sputnikglobe.com/20231127/beaver-moon-appears-in-night-sky-across-north-america-1115223166.html
‘Beaver Moon’ Appears in Night Sky Across North America
‘Beaver Moon’ Appears in Night Sky Across North America
Stargazers are in for a treat this week, as they will be able to see a bright, full “Beaver Moon” at sunset on Monday evening.
2023-11-27T03:29+0000
2023-11-27T03:29+0000
2023-11-27T03:29+0000
beyond politics
moon
full moon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1b/1115223008_0:257:2727:1791_1920x0_80_0_0_c8e1258630fad3a691e9dc27c5a1d714.jpg
Stargazers are in for a treat this week, as they will be able to see a bright, full “Beaver Moon” at sunset on Monday evening.A Beaver Moon is actually a full moon that occurs during the month of November. Atmospheric conditions during moonrise and moonset cause the celestial body to appear in shades of orange, yellow and pink, meaning viewers may want to observe the phenomenon early in the evening or morning.Pleiades, the cluster of stars nearest to our solar system, will also be observable nearby. The planet Jupitar will also be highly visible; people viewing the sky through binoculars or a telescope will catch the best glimpse.This particular type of full moon is named for the time of the year when beavers retreat to their lodges according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, which has been published annually in the United States since 1792. The animals take shelter after having gathered food for the coming winter. Historically, beavers would be trapped during this time in North America for their thick pelts.November’s full moon has other traditional names as well, with most of them referring to actions taken by animals during this time of the year.The Tlingit people of the Pacific Northwest call it the “Digging (or Scratching) Moon” after animals foraging for food and bears preparing their winter dens. The Dakota and Lakota people call it the “Deer Rutting Moon,” and the Algonquin people of Eastern Canada call it the “Whitefish Moon” after the fish that spawn during this time.Other Native peoples call it the “Frost Moon” or the “Freezing Moon.”Elsewhere in the night sky, the Geminids meteor shower remains visible until December 24.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1b/1115223008_0:1:2727:2046_1920x0_80_0_0_deb0aa02bf1ed0eadb84f2d039e57b8a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
beaver moon, full moon, astronomy, science
beaver moon, full moon, astronomy, science
‘Beaver Moon’ Appears in Night Sky Across North America
The celestial phenomenon can be viewed at dusk on Monday and Tuesday. The planet Jupiter, which just reached its bright annual opposition, will also be highly visible.
Stargazers are in for a treat this week, as they will be able to see a bright, full “Beaver Moon” at sunset
on Monday evening.
A Beaver Moon is actually a full moon that occurs during the month of November. Atmospheric conditions during moonrise and moonset cause the celestial body to appear in shades of orange, yellow and pink, meaning viewers may want to observe the phenomenon early in the evening or morning.
Pleiades, the cluster of stars nearest to our solar system, will also be observable nearby. The planet Jupitar will also be highly visible; people viewing the sky through binoculars or a telescope will catch the best glimpse.
This particular type of full moon is named for the time of the year when beavers retreat to their lodges according
to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, which has been published
annually in the United States since 1792. The animals take shelter after having gathered food for the coming winter. Historically, beavers would be trapped during this time in North America for their thick pelts.
November’s full moon has other traditional names as well, with most of them referring to actions taken by animals during this time of the year.
The Tlingit people of the Pacific Northwest call it the “Digging (or Scratching) Moon” after animals foraging for food and bears preparing their winter dens. The Dakota and Lakota people call it the “Deer Rutting Moon,” and the Algonquin people of Eastern Canada call it the “Whitefish Moon” after the fish that spawn during this time.
Other Native peoples call it the “Frost Moon” or the “Freezing Moon.”
Elsewhere in the night sky, the Geminids meteor shower remains visible until December 24.