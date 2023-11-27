https://sputnikglobe.com/20231127/beaver-moon-appears-in-night-sky-across-north-america-1115223166.html

‘Beaver Moon’ Appears in Night Sky Across North America

Stargazers are in for a treat this week, as they will be able to see a bright, full “Beaver Moon” at sunset on Monday evening.

Stargazers are in for a treat this week, as they will be able to see a bright, full “Beaver Moon” at sunset on Monday evening.A Beaver Moon is actually a full moon that occurs during the month of November. Atmospheric conditions during moonrise and moonset cause the celestial body to appear in shades of orange, yellow and pink, meaning viewers may want to observe the phenomenon early in the evening or morning.Pleiades, the cluster of stars nearest to our solar system, will also be observable nearby. The planet Jupitar will also be highly visible; people viewing the sky through binoculars or a telescope will catch the best glimpse.This particular type of full moon is named for the time of the year when beavers retreat to their lodges according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, which has been published annually in the United States since 1792. The animals take shelter after having gathered food for the coming winter. Historically, beavers would be trapped during this time in North America for their thick pelts.November’s full moon has other traditional names as well, with most of them referring to actions taken by animals during this time of the year.The Tlingit people of the Pacific Northwest call it the “Digging (or Scratching) Moon” after animals foraging for food and bears preparing their winter dens. The Dakota and Lakota people call it the “Deer Rutting Moon,” and the Algonquin people of Eastern Canada call it the “Whitefish Moon” after the fish that spawn during this time.Other Native peoples call it the “Frost Moon” or the “Freezing Moon.”Elsewhere in the night sky, the Geminids meteor shower remains visible until December 24.

