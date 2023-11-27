https://sputnikglobe.com/20231127/ex-wh-doctor-warns-biden-cant-do-the-job-as-his-cognitive-decline-happening-quickly-1115224788.html

Ex-WH Doctor Warns Biden ‘Can’t Do the Job’ as His Cognitive Decline ‘Happening Quickly’

Ronny Jackson has repeatedly expressed doubt about Biden's physical and mental competence to perform his duties, especially in light of next year's US presidential election.

US President Joe Biden's cognitive decline is “happening quickly,” Texas GOP Congressman Ronny Jackson, a former White House physician, told a US broadcaster.Referring to the 46th US president, the ex-White House physician added that it’s “just unbelievable how much he's degenerated just during his time in office.”The GOP Congressman also singled out a series of concerns he has regarding his country, pointing to the crisis at the US southern border, international tensions and the economic issues that have arisen under Biden."[Look at] the wars that we're getting drawn into. Things that wouldn't happen if Donald Trump were there because our enemies don't fear us anymore. They have no respect for us anymore and our adversaries don't trust us anymore, and it's because we don't have the leadership in the White House that we need," Jackson added.The remarks come a week after Jackson told a US news network that Biden does not have "cognitive ability" to serve another term."He's got these people that surround him that are inappropriately encouraging him to continue to run because it builds up who they are and what they do. […] And it's just on display every day that he's not capable of doing this job anymore," Jackson stressed.Biden turned 81 on November 20, 2023. He was the oldest president to have ever been inaugurated, taking the oath of office at the age of 78. If Biden wins the 2024 presidential race, he will turn 86 before completing his would-be second term as US president.

