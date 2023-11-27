https://sputnikglobe.com/20231127/lavrov-speaks-at-exhibition-dedicated-to-russia-brazil-relations--1115226426.html

Lavrov Speaks at Exhibition Dedicated to Russia-Brazil Relations

Brazil is an important trading partner for Russia and one of key members of the BRICS bloc. 27.11.2023, Sputnik International

Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Moscow where Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov speaks at an exhibition dedicated to the 195th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Russia and Brazil.Earlier, Lavrov penned an article on Russian relations with the Latin America power in which he stressed that Moscow eyes Brazil as a “natural candidate” for the UN Security Council. Russia’s top diplomat added that Brazil plays an important role in the formation of a more just polycentric world order.

