Photos have appeared on social media showing the Ukrainian military using machine guns of the Maxim system of the 1910 pattern.
09:42 GMT 28.11.2023 (Updated: 10:08 GMT 28.11.2023)
Social media is buzzing with recently surfaced images that show the Ukrainian armed forces resorting to using the world's historically renowned Maxim machine guns from 1910, a literal military artifact.
"The photos show a pair of machine guns mounted on a pickup truck, and the video shows Ukrainians firing them at what are likely Russian drones," the news website Business Insider writes.
This century-old exhumed artifact, politely dubbed in the Western media as “unusual equipment” is just one instance showcasing how Ukrainian forces are attempting to utilize weaponry from over a century ago in present-day combat operations.
The report notes that the Maxim machine gun was first introduced several years before World War I and was used primarily by the Russian Imperial Army.
Earlier, the media reported that Ukraine
would continue their doomed struggle at the cost of heavy human losses due to the reduction of arms supplies from the United States and other Western countries.
The Maxim gun, invented by Hiram Stevens Maxim in 1884, was a revolutionary development in military technology at the time. Known as the first truly automatic weapon, it fired up to 600 rounds per minute.