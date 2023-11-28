https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/eu-to-toughen-punishment-for-migrant-smuggling---von-der-leyen-1115254394.html

EU to Toughen Punishment for Migrant Smuggling - Von der Leyen

EU to Toughen Punishment for Migrant Smuggling - Von der Leyen

The European Union is working to modernize its legislation to fight irregular migration and human trafficking, and intends to toughen punishment for related crimes, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

2023-11-28T12:16+0000

2023-11-28T12:16+0000

2023-11-28T12:16+0000

world

ursula von der leyen

europe

brussels

european union (eu)

european commission

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/07/1114785620_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9f98d7a44c9152ce7cc0130599a8a0a7.jpg

"Here in Europe, we are working right now to update our anti-smuggling legislation, which is 20 years old. We will update the definition of the crime of migrant smuggling, toughen our sanctions and extend our jurisdictional reach," she said at the International Conference on a Global Alliance to Counter Smuggling. The European Commission chief lashed out at criminal organizations that manage migrant smuggling, saying they "do not only exploit human suffering, but they also represent a broader security threat." In this regard, she called for the building of "a Global Alliance against the smuggling of human beings," using a three-pronged approach including prevention, response and legal alternatives to smuggling routes. The first pillar involves cooperation on border management, intelligence sharing and information campaigns, while the second focuses on legislation and operations of law enforcement and prosecution agencies. The last track includes efforts to expand the scope of legal alternatives for the people who wish to "seek fortune abroad," von der Leyen said, adding that "in Europe, labor and skills shortages have reached record levels." The International Conference on a Global Alliance to Counter Migrant Smuggling is taking place in Brussels on Tuesday, bringing together representatives from EU member states, countries of origin, transit and destination for migrants, as well as international organizations.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/leaked-memo-shows-eu-will-block-deal-to-send-trafficked-migrants-back-to-france-1112605366.html

brussels

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

migrant smuggling, european commission president ursula von der leyen, european union