https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/germany-is-in-crisis-as-natos-russia-sanctions-have-left-its-military-and-economy-in-ruins-1115242288.html

Germany Is in Crisis as NATO’s Russia Sanctions Have Left Its Military and Economy in Ruins

Germany Is in Crisis as NATO’s Russia Sanctions Have Left Its Military and Economy in Ruins

German politicians are pushing back against the Scholz regime due to looming catastrophes in the military and economic realms.

2023-11-28T09:35+0000

2023-11-28T09:35+0000

2023-11-28T09:35+0000

the critical hour

gaza

joe biden

china

volodymyr zelensky

germany

donald trump

olaf scholz

eu sanctions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1b/1115242610_0:306:1400:1094_1920x0_80_0_0_165e8fa5ecab4f5753c3c2e880adec2b.jpg

Germany Is in Crisis as NATO’s Russia Sanctions Have Left Its Military and Economy in Ruins German politicians are pushing back against the Scholz regime due to looming catastrophes in the military and economic realms.

Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, discusses the conflict in Gaza and the latest agreement to extend the truce for two days.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine's new military conscription drive and attacks on Western pipelines and infrastructure.Dr. Ken Hammond, writer and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University, joins us to discuss China's success in college enrollment and STEM graduates defying Western doomsday predictions.James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, discusses the effect of US economic woes on the Biden campaign strategy for the 2024 election cycle.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss Europe's economic collapse due to counterproductive sanctions against Russia.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the effect of US foreign policy and the racist rant by a former Obama State Department official on Western relations with the Global South.John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss a recent judicial decision that could gut the protections in the Voting Rights Act.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss President Biden's increasingly slim prospects for reelection in 2024 as former President Trump extends his national lead to four points.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

gaza

china

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Garland Nixon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

Garland Nixon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Garland Nixon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

the critical hour, garland nixon, german economy, israel-hamas war, truce in gaza, sanctions against russia, trump 2024 reelection