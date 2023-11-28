https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/hamas-and-israel-conduct-3rd-hostage-exchange-nyc-mayor-faces-new-allegations-1115237686.html

Hamas and Israel Conduct 3rd Hostage Exchange; NYC Mayor Faces New Allegations

Hamas and Israel Conduct 3rd Hostage Exchange; NYC Mayor Faces New Allegations

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several topics from around the globe, including the third hostage exchange between Hamas and Israel.

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security ExpertMisty Winston - Radio Host and Political CommentatorTed Rall - Cartoonist and Co-Host of The Final CountdownElijah Magnier - Veteran War CorrespondentIn the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to security expert Mark Sleboda about the ongoing battles in the Donbass region, as clashes in Avdiivka intensify.In the second hour, political commentator Misty Winston speaks to Fault Lines about the US' hypocrisy regarding the war in Gaza.Later in the hour, Fault Lines talks to cartoonist Ted Rall about the latest allegations against New York City Mayor Eric Adams.In the final hour, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier sits down with Fault Lines to discuss the third hostage exchange between Hamas and Israel, which included the release of the first American.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

