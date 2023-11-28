https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/israel-hamas-truce-extended-west-bank-detentions-continue-1115243375.html

Israel-Hamas Truce Extended, West Bank Detentions Continue

On this episode of 'The Backstory,' Host Rachel Blevins covered the latest extension of the ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, the ongoing battle between Ukrainian President Zelensky and his top military general, and the ongoing concerns in Hawaii, months after devastating fires in Lahaina.

In the first segment, Rachel and International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda discussed the latest infighting and tensions in Ukraine, where President Zelensky continues to battle with Valery Zaluzhny, Commander of Ukraine's Armed Forces. A top member of Ukraine's parliament is now accusing Zaluzhny of having no strategic plan for the country's military for the year to come, aside from forcing thousands of new recruits into service each month, and the accusation comes, as Sleboda noted, amid fears that Zaluzhny is Washington's choice to replace Zelensky.While U.S. President Biden is watching Ukraine closely, he's also watching his poll numbers. Rachel was joined by Ed Martin, a New York Times bestselling author and president of the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles, to discuss the latest polls—and the numbers aren't looking great for the current president. With the US in ongoing turmoil over support for Ukraine and Israel, Martin noted that some of the main factors contributing to Biden's drop in popularity include the state of the economy and his out-of-touch demeanor with voters. On the other hand, Martin said that former President Trump continues to gain support, likely because of the relative peace and clarity during his presidency prior to the pandemic.On the effects of US support for Israel amid its war on Hamas, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier discussed the latest news of a temporary truce extension mediated by Qatar. While Israel is releasing detainees, and Hamas is releasing hostages, Magnier pointed to the fact that Israel is still actively detaining hundreds of Palestinians in the West Bank. While Biden claims the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas was carried out because his administration was pursuing "peace" in the region, Magnier noted that Biden's efforts to normalize ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia swiftly fell apart after Israel began its bombardment of Gaza, and that the Saudis were never keen on giving Biden that victory to begin with.In the final segment, Rachel was joined by Journalist Craig "Pasta" Jardula to discuss the latest from Lahaina, where residents are still in desperate need of housing, after devastating wildfires swept the island in August. Jardula just returned from his second trip to the island, where he noted that the community has come together to provide aid and support for fellow survivors, but frustration still exists with the Biden administration's inadequate relief response. With so much at stake, Jardula said it's crucial that we continue to spread awareness and advocate for a more robust and effective response to this ongoing crisis.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

