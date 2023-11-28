https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/ive-been-waiting-for-you-suspect-apprehended-in-us-shooting-of-palestinian-students-1115243658.html

‘I’ve Been Waiting for You’: Suspect Apprehended in US Shooting of Palestinian Students

‘I’ve Been Waiting for You’: Suspect Apprehended in US Shooting of Palestinian Students

An arrest has been made after the weekend shooting of three Palestinian college students underscored an increase in violence and hate faced by Muslims and Arabs living in the United States.

2023-11-28T00:36+0000

2023-11-28T00:36+0000

2023-11-28T00:36+0000

americas

palestinians

palestine-israel conflict

israeli-palestinian conflict

gaza

israel-gaza conflict

gaza strip

shooting

university of vermont

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1c/1115243500_0:156:3000:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_2668582c818bb28c3c6aab6f404c5424.jpg

An arrest has been made after the weekend shooting of three Palestinian college students underscored an increase in violence and hate faced by Muslims and Arabs living in the United States.Jason J. Eaton, 48, of Burlington, Vermont, was apprehended Sunday afternoon after a police search of his apartment near the scene of the shooting one day prior. Eaton has been charged with three counts of attempted murder in the second degree and has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He is being held without bond.Local officials said they are working to confirm the motive for the crime, with Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad saying, “We still do not know as much as we want to know,” at a press briefing on Monday. “We are working hard to find out this information,” he added.But the law enforcement official echoed the immediate sentiments of many when the crime was reported over the weekend. “In this charged moment, no one can look at this incident and not suspect that it may have been a hate-motivated crime,” said Murad in a news release on Sunday.Murad also confirmed that two of the three young men, all of them 20 years old, had been wearing the keffiyeh on the evening of the shooting, a traditional scarf that’s a symbol of Palestinian culture. They were also reportedly speaking a mixture of English and Arabic.All three are students at nearby colleges and universities: Hisham Awartani attends Brown University in Rhode Island, Kinnan Abdalhamid attends Haverford College in Pennsylvania, and Tahseen Ali Ahmad studies at Trinity College in Connecticut. As of Monday they are recovering at an intensive care unit in Burlington.All three are stable, although Awartani reportedly suffered a serious injury to his spine.“Their lives have been changed forever,” said Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger at a Monday press briefing. “One in particular faces a tremendous struggle and recovery, with injuries that may be lifelong,” he added, referring to Awartani.“We are praying that he can walk,” said Rania Maayeh, the headmaster of Ramallah Friends School where the men attended high school in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.Agents from the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives reportedly encountered Eaton around 3:30 pm local time on Sunday during a canvass of the shooting area.After obtaining a search warrant, investigators retrieved a Ruger .380 semi-automatic pistol from his apartment. ATF investigators are currently working to confirm the pistol was the one used in the shooting Saturday evening.Burlington police say Eaton had only been a local resident for a short time; it’s believed he moved to the city from the Syracuse, New York, area over the summer. He faces up to life in prison if convicted of the charges against him.“Tragically, this incident is yet another example of the diminished regard for the lives, suffering, and inherent humanity of Palestinians,” read a statement released by the Ramallah Friends School Monday.Family members of the victims spoke at a news conference Monday, saying they had believed the young Palestinian men would be safe in the United States.“Kinnan grew up in the West Bank, and we always thought that that could be more of a risk in terms of his safety, and sending him here would be the right decision,” said Radi Tamimi, the uncle of Abdalhamid. “I feel somehow betrayed in that decision here, and we’re just trying to come to terms with everything.”Elizabeth Price, the mother of Awartani, currently lives in Ramallah and is reportedly seeking to travel to the US to see her son. Palestinians living in Israel-occupied territories often face severe difficulties in traveling abroad.Residents there are currently suffering severe economic challenges amidst Israel-ordered shutdowns. And in recent weeks, at least 200 Palestinians in the West Bank have been reportedly killed by Israeli settlers and military forces.Meanwhile, the death toll in the besieged Gaza Strip reportedly stands at at least 14,000 since an October 7 surprise attack by Hamas which killed some 1,200 Israelis.Christina H. Paxson, the president of Brown University, called the shooting of the three young Palestinian men a “heinous and despicable act of violence – this latest evidence of anti-Arab and anti-Palestinian discrimination and hate spiraling across this country and around the world.” However, Brown has been accused of encouraging such discrimination after they had pro-Palestinian protesters on the university’s campus arrested earlier this month.Pro-Palestine protesters – including members of explicitly Jewish groups like If Not Now and Jewish Voice for Peace – have faced challenges after being banned at Columbia University, George Washington University, and other campuses throughout the United States. In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis is facing a lawsuit after attempting to ban the group Students for Justice in Palestine from college campuses in the state.Meanwhile, some Zionist students on college campuses have complained that being confronted with opposing views makes them feel unsafe.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231127/three-palestinian-college-students-shot-in-vermont-1115222664.html

americas

gaza

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

palestine, israeli-palestinian conflict, gaza, gaza strip, bias, islam bias, palestinian students shot, arrest, shooting, university of vermont