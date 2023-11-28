https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/mass-production-of-first-russian-naval-drones-scheduled-for-2024---company-1115244509.html

Mass Production of First Russian Naval Drones Scheduled for 2024 - Company





"If they are successfully tested during the special military operation [in Ukraine], we plan to move to mass production in 2024," Danilenko said. Danilenko told Sputnik earlier that the first Russian naval drones would be delivered to the Russian armed forces by the end of 2023 and tested in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine. The drones will be able to reach a speed of up to 80 kilometers per hour (49.7 miles per hour) and have a payload of about 600 kilograms (1,322 pounds), with a cruising range of more than 200 kilometers (124 miles). The KMZ holding specializes in the production of boats for Russian law enforcement agencies, including the Russian National Guard, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Emergencies Ministry.

