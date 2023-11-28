https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/pentagon-says-cant-verify-claim-north-koreas-satellite-took-photos-of-us-govt-buildings-1115244239.html
Pentagon Says Can't Verify Claim North Korea's Satellite Took Photos of US Gov't Buildings
Pentagon Says Can't Verify Claim North Korea's Satellite Took Photos of US Gov't Buildings
Earlier in the day, KCNA reported that North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un received photos recently taken by their spy satellite of the White House, Pentagon, and US aircraft carriers at the naval base in Norfolk, Virginia.
2023-11-28T02:02+0000
2023-11-28T02:02+0000
2023-11-28T02:02+0000
world
north korea
washington, dc
pentagon
kim jong-un
satellite
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/03/1114690764_0:93:1898:1161_1920x0_80_0_0_dfc6f85ae9196fa50732710feabfb533.jpg
Earlier in the day, KCNA reported that North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un received photos recently taken by their spy satellite of the White House, Pentagon, and US aircraft carriers at the naval base in Norfolk, Virginia. "We cannot confirm the accuracy of this claim," the spokesperson said on Monday. The White House National Security Council did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment on the matter. Last week, North Korea's KCNA state news agency reported that Pyongyang had successfully carried out the previously announced launch of its Malligyong-1 military reconnaissance satellite and announced plans to launch several more satellites in a "short span of time."
north korea
washington, dc
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/03/1114690764_113:0:1786:1255_1920x0_80_0_0_8f71d929899ff4020b830abd737dcf51.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
pentagon, north korea, white house, satellite, white house national security council
pentagon, north korea, white house, satellite, white house national security council
Pentagon Says Can't Verify Claim North Korea's Satellite Took Photos of US Gov't Buildings
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Pentagon cannot confirm the accuracy of claims a North Korean spy satellite took photos of the White House, Pentagon and US aircraft carriers, a Defense Department spokesperson told Sputnik in a statement.
Earlier in the day, KCNA reported that North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un received photos recently taken by their spy satellite of the White House, Pentagon, and US aircraft carriers at the naval base in Norfolk, Virginia.
"We cannot confirm the accuracy of this claim," the spokesperson said on Monday.
The White House National Security Council did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment on the matter.
Last week, North Korea's KCNA state news agency reported that Pyongyang had successfully carried out the previously announced launch of its Malligyong-1 military reconnaissance satellite and announced plans to launch several more satellites in a "short span of time."