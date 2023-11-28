https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/pentagon-says-cant-verify-claim-north-koreas-satellite-took-photos-of-us-govt-buildings-1115244239.html

Pentagon Says Can't Verify Claim North Korea's Satellite Took Photos of US Gov't Buildings

Earlier in the day, KCNA reported that North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un received photos recently taken by their spy satellite of the White House, Pentagon, and US aircraft carriers at the naval base in Norfolk, Virginia.

Earlier in the day, KCNA reported that North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un received photos recently taken by their spy satellite of the White House, Pentagon, and US aircraft carriers at the naval base in Norfolk, Virginia. "We cannot confirm the accuracy of this claim," the spokesperson said on Monday. The White House National Security Council did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment on the matter. Last week, North Korea's KCNA state news agency reported that Pyongyang had successfully carried out the previously announced launch of its Malligyong-1 military reconnaissance satellite and announced plans to launch several more satellites in a "short span of time."

