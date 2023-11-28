International
Pentagon Says Can't Verify Claim North Korea's Satellite Took Photos of US Gov't Buildings
Earlier in the day, KCNA reported that North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un received photos recently taken by their spy satellite of the White House, Pentagon, and US aircraft carriers at the naval base in Norfolk, Virginia.
Earlier in the day, KCNA reported that North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un received photos recently taken by their spy satellite of the White House, Pentagon, and US aircraft carriers at the naval base in Norfolk, Virginia. "We cannot confirm the accuracy of this claim," the spokesperson said on Monday. The White House National Security Council did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment on the matter. Last week, North Korea's KCNA state news agency reported that Pyongyang had successfully carried out the previously announced launch of its Malligyong-1 military reconnaissance satellite and announced plans to launch several more satellites in a "short span of time."
02:02 GMT 28.11.2023
© Sputnik / Maria Frolova / Go to the mediabankA quay of the Taedong river and a view of the People`s Palace of Study in Pyongyang.
A quay of the Taedong river and a view of the People`s Palace of Study in Pyongyang. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2023
© Sputnik / Maria Frolova
/
Go to the mediabank
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Pentagon cannot confirm the accuracy of claims a North Korean spy satellite took photos of the White House, Pentagon and US aircraft carriers, a Defense Department spokesperson told Sputnik in a statement.
Earlier in the day, KCNA reported that North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un received photos recently taken by their spy satellite of the White House, Pentagon, and US aircraft carriers at the naval base in Norfolk, Virginia.
"We cannot confirm the accuracy of this claim," the spokesperson said on Monday.
The White House National Security Council did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment on the matter.
Last week, North Korea's KCNA state news agency reported that Pyongyang had successfully carried out the previously announced launch of its Malligyong-1 military reconnaissance satellite and announced plans to launch several more satellites in a "short span of time."
