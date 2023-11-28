International
BREAKING: 'Strong, Stable World Order Impossible Without a Sovereign Russia': Putin
Putin Addresses World Russian People's Council
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin participates in the plenary session of the World Russian People's Council dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the organization.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin, via video link from his Sochi residence, joins the plenary session of the World Russian People's Council dedicated to its 30th anniversary. The theme of the forum is the "Present and Future of the Russian World".The last time that Putin spoke at a meeting of the Council was in 2018.The event will be attended by Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, members of the Russian Orthodox Church and other centralized religious organizations of the Russian Federation. State authorities, public associations, and prominent figures from the fields of science and culture will also be present.Follow Sputnik's live updates to find out more.
Putin Addresses World Russian People's Council

13:31 GMT 28.11.2023
The World Russian People's Council was established and held its inaugural meeting exactly 30 years ago, in 1993. Its aim is to unite leaders of traditional religions, prominent public figures, esteemed scientists and cultural personalities, as well as delegates from various government agencies. This year, the council will be held on November 27-28.
Sputnik comes to you live as Russian President Vladimir Putin, via video link from his Sochi residence, joins the plenary session of the World Russian People's Council dedicated to its 30th anniversary.
The theme of the forum is the "Present and Future of the Russian World".
The last time that Putin spoke at a meeting of the Council was in 2018.
The event will be attended by Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, members of the Russian Orthodox Church and other centralized religious organizations of the Russian Federation. State authorities, public associations, and prominent figures from the fields of science and culture will also be present.
Follow Sputnik's live updates to find out more.
