Stopgap Funding Enters Crunch Time as Congress Opens Discussion on Dec. 4

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discussed a wide range of topics, including the Stop Gap funding.

2023-11-28T09:25+0000

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1b/1115239640_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7129d9361f98b0f5253866e348da8464.jpg

Stopgap Funding Enters Crunch Time as Congress Opens Discussion on Dec. 4 On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discussed a wide range of topics, including the Stop Gap funding.

Steve Gill - Attorney and CEO of Gill MediaPaul Wright - Managing Editor at Prison Legal NewsRobert Fantina - Author, journalist, and activistDan Kovalik - Human Rights LawyerThe show kicks off with Attorney and CEO of Gill Media Steve Gill to talk about the latest progress of the Stop Gap funding.Then, Paul Wright, Managing Editor at Prison Legal News joins to discuss Derek Chauvin being attacked in prison.The second hour begins with Robert Fantina, author, journalist, and activist, weighing in on the latest out of Gaza, including the Israel-Hamas hostage deal.The second hour closes with Human Rights Lawyer Dan Kovalik to discuss the possibility of a Hillary Clinton presidential bid and whether or not she will be successful.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

Angie Wong

Angie Wong

