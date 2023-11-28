https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/truce-in-gaza-extended-kiev-leadership-infighting-dutch-elections-1115240959.html

Truce in Gaza Extended, Kiev Leadership Infighting, Dutch Elections

Israeli officials try to figure out how to make allegations of some war crimes without proving them, and the truce in Gaza is extended.

International affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the public feud between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his own commander-in-chief, whether a peace deal was really possible in Ukraine in spring 2022, longtime anti-immigrant and eurosceptic politician Geert Wilders winning the largest percentage of the vote in last week's election in the Netherlands, whether Wilders will continue to challenge the establishment in Europe, whether attacks on US bases in Iraq will continue regardless of the state of the war in Gaza, and who can really affect the outcome of that conflict.Adjunct professor and former general counsel for the NAACP Kim Keenan discusses President Joe Biden's weak poll numbers and his weakening support among Democrats, further speculation around what Democrats would do if Biden does not seek reelection, the endorsements given to Republican presidential candidates, what shape budget wrangling over issues like Ukraine and Israel funding will look like in the coming weeks, how New York State should address its shoplifting issue, and why there’s so much controversy over how New York’s marijuana dispensary licenses are being distributed.Cofounder of CODEPINK Medea Benjamin discusses activists’ efforts to bring aid by the Mediterranean Sea into Gaza, Republican congress members calling for the bombing of Iran, how American senators have lost interest in peace over the years, what might be driving the Houthis in Yemen to continue to hijack Israeli-linked ships, and what the consequences could be.The Misfits also discuss the removal of McDonalds menu items, the conditions of released Israeli hostages and a long-lost masterpiece.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

