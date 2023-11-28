https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/white-house-holiday-events-set-to-exclude-certain-journalists---reports-1115244102.html

White House Holiday Events Set to Exclude Certain Journalists - Reports

White House Holiday Events Set to Exclude Certain Journalists - Reports

The White House sent out invitations to two media parties two weeks ago, the report said on Monday. However, a number of outlets included in the press corps were not invited, the report added.

The White House sent out invitations to two media parties two weeks ago, the report said on Monday. However, a number of outlets included in the press corps were not invited, the report added. "If you’re hosting a reception for the press, invite the entire press corps or just call it what it is, a private party for your friends," one longtime White House journalist reportedly said. Another White House journalist alleged that the Biden administration limits access to such events as part of a pay-to-play system, the report said. The journalist claimed that members of the press are expected to cover certain stories in order to gain access, the report said. One White House journalist who has attended such holiday parties for years under both Democratic and Republican administrations reportedly said that only Biden has barred him from the events. The White House said on Monday that its theme for the holiday season is "magic, wonder and joy," for which volunteers decorated the presidential residence with 98 Christmas trees, nearly 15,000 feet of ribbon and more than 33,892 ornaments.

