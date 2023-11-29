https://sputnikglobe.com/20231129/cia-in-gaza-negotiations-washingtons-war-on-chinese-companies-bidenomics-1115269311.html

CIA in Gaza Negotiations, Washington’s War on Chinese companies, Bidenomics

The New York Times reports on White House efforts to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe that is already happening.

Labor attorney, human rights activist, and author Daniel Kovalik joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss CIA head Bill Burn's presence in Qatar for negotiations on a ceasefire in Gaza, the White House's request to lift all restrictions on what American arms Israel can access, a hunger strike being held in front of the White House demanding a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, what happened to change Senator John Fetterman’s position on Israel, a dubious new tactic deployed by Hunter Biden’s legal team, Cindy McCain warning of imminent starvation in Gaza, and Amazon getting off lightly after a distribution center worker's skull was crushed on the job.Scholar, educator and journalist focusing on the Asia-Pacific KJ Noh discusses efforts by Washington and Brussels to coerce global south countries into dumping Chinese companies, how the US and Europe use their control over global financial institutions to promote their national interests at the expense of poorer nations, and a new lawsuit by a Canadian citizen accusing his own government of making him an unwitting spy in China.Economist author and radio host Jack Rasmus discusses how Democrats are attempting to grapple with “Bidenomics,” what the Koch endorsement means for presidential candidate Nikki Haley, and the likelihood of a plea bargain for any defendants in the Georgia voter interference case.Longtime educator and activist Bill Ayers discusses the ways in which the Israel-Palestine issue has taken shape on US college campuses, ways in which the pro-Israel lobby has tried to maintain a presence on these college campuses amid a rising support for Palestinian human rights among students, and how university administrations are responding and handling the movements on their campuses.The Misfits also discuss the return of Spinal Tap and a rift between Greece and the UK over statues.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

