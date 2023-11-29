https://sputnikglobe.com/20231129/deadly-snowstorm-dumps-over-40-inches-of-snow-across-us-northeast-1115292511.html

Deadly Storm Dumps Over 40 Inches of Snow Across US Northeast

While New York was dumped with as much as 42.7 inches of snow, Greene Township, Pennsylvania received about 15.5 inches.

The US Northeast was blanketed by some 40 inches of lake effect snow this week as a concerning system prompted hazardous weather conditions and forced temporary shutdowns in the region.The lake effect snow warnings expired by 7 a.m. local time, however, some flurries and light snow showers also continued to occur across northwest Pennsylvania, western New York and across the Great Lakes on Wednesday afternoon. Forecasters have warned that an additional 1 to 2 inches of snow is still possible.While New York was dumped with as much as 42.7 inches of snow, Greene Township, Pennsylvania, received about 15.5 inches.The storm also brought with it the coldest temperatures seen by this season thus far, with the Empire State recording temperatures within the 20-degrees Fahrenheit range early Wednesday.The chilly temperatures were similar for much of the Northeast, including states in New England: Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island, which all experienced temperatures in the teens to lower 20s on Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). However, temperatures are expected to rise as the week comes to a close.The winter storm wreaked havoc on roads and caused dozens of schools in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and the New York city of Buffalo to close. The NWS in Buffalo, New York, also warned commuters that visibility would be reduced throughout Wednesday.On Tuesday afternoon a 71-year-old man in Killington, Vermont, died in a car accident when his vehicle and a transit bus collided, according to one report. Two others were injured in the crash. Another driver was killed in Pennsylvania after a truck lost control while transiting Interstate 80.Researchers are suggesting that a warming climate will result in an increase in the amount of lake-effect snow that these regions see over the coming years.The intensity of that snow is also dependent on how ice-free and warm the lakes are, as well as “the difference in temperature between the lake and the air blowing over it,” according to research from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).Even as temperatures across the globe continue to warm, “not only will lake temperatures increase, but the lakes will remain ice-free for longer periods of time,” and “as long as there is enough cold air to blow over the lakes, it could mean an increase in lake effect snows even in a world where temperatures are increasing.”

