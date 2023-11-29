https://sputnikglobe.com/20231129/gop-presidential-candidate-scoops-up-coveted-koch-endorsement-cash-1115273075.html

In the United States, government officials take power by winning the votes of Americans. But some votes are more important than others.

In the United States, government officials take power by winning the votes of Americans. But some votes are more important than others.Former Trump Secretary of State Nikki Haley won a coveted vote of confidence on Tuesday when it was announced that the powerful group Americans for Prosperity Action would back her in the Republican Party’s presidential primary contest.“In sharp contrast to recent elections that were dominated by the negative baggage of Donald Trump and in which good candidates lost races that should have been won, Nikki Haley, at the top of the ticket, would boost candidates up and down the ballot,” read a memo from the political advocacy group.The organization made clear they see Haley as their best bet in challenging former President Donald Trump’s populist reelection campaign, claiming Haley is capable of “winning the key independent and moderate voters that Trump has no chance to win.”The announcement comes amidst polling consistently showing Haley rising in the polls, while the campaign of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, once considered a favorite to win the nomination, has stalled.Trump still maintains a massive lead over his opponents for the Republican nomination. But the controversial businessman currently faces 91 felony counts in four separate criminal cases, threatening to derail his campaign next year.Americans for Prosperity’s endorsement shows the group is bullish on her ability to defeat President Joe Biden in 2024’s election. It may also suggest Haley’s appeal among America’s economic elite – the lobbying group is known for championing pro-business, libertarian policy.The endorsement should allow Haley to benefit from Americans for Prosperity’s well-funded political operation, which funds advertising and campaign efforts.A policy memo released by the group is full of code words for conservative economic policy, praising Haley’s commitment to “fiscal responsibility” and “tax reform.” The group also praises Haley’s advocacy for “immediate action” to reform the “current entitlement system” – privatizing Social Security has long been a goal of the US business class.Americans for Prosperity is a conservative advocacy group founded in 2004 by the businessmen Charles and David Koch. The organization has played a key role in funding political campaigns and promoting free market economic policy, especially since a 2010 US Supreme Court decision struck down campaign finance regulations in the country.A 2014 study by researchers at Princeton University found the United States would be more accurately described as an “oligarchy” than a “democracy,” concluding average citizens “have little or no independent influence” on government policy. Nevertheless, the country frequently invokes the prerogative of “spreading democracy” to justify military intervention around the world.

