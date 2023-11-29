https://sputnikglobe.com/20231129/hunter-biden-says-hes-willing-to-testify-to-house-oversight-committee-1115265081.html

Hunter Biden Says He's Willing to Testify to House Oversight Committee

Hunter Biden Says He's Willing to Testify to House Oversight Committee

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Ted Rall and Angie Wong discussed top news from around the world, including Hunter Biden offering a public testimony as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

Scott Stantis - Cartoonist for The Chicago TribuneGerald Celente - Trends Journal PublisherEsteban Carillo - Ecuadorean JournalistDr. George Szamuely - Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy InstituteIn the first hour, the show talked to cartoonist Scott Stantis, about Hunter Biden offering a public testimony before Congress in response to a subpoena from Republicans.Then, Trends Journal Publisher Gerald Celente joins to discuss the various issues in New York City regarding budget cuts and allegations against Mayor Eric Adams.The second hour begins with Ecuadorean journalist Esteban Carrillo who talks about the latest out of Gaza, including the possibility of Israel invading the southern corridor.The show closes with senior research fellow Dr. George Szamuely about Geert Wilders' victory in the Netherlands and the rise of the far-right out of Europe.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

