Hunter Biden Says He's Willing to Testify to House Oversight Committee

Scott Stantis - Cartoonist for The Chicago TribuneGerald Celente - Trends Journal PublisherEsteban Carillo - Ecuadorean JournalistDr. George Szamuely - Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy InstituteIn the first hour, the show talked to cartoonist Scott Stantis, about Hunter Biden offering a public testimony before Congress in response to a subpoena from Republicans.Then, Trends Journal Publisher Gerald Celente joins to discuss the various issues in New York City regarding budget cuts and allegations against Mayor Eric Adams.The second hour begins with Ecuadorean journalist Esteban Carrillo who talks about the latest out of Gaza, including the possibility of Israel invading the southern corridor.The show closes with senior research fellow Dr. George Szamuely about Geert Wilders' victory in the Netherlands and the rise of the far-right out of Europe.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
04:13 GMT 29.11.2023 (Updated: 07:40 GMT 29.11.2023)
Scott Stantis - Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune
Gerald Celente - Trends Journal Publisher
Esteban Carillo - Ecuadorean Journalist
Dr. George Szamuely - Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute
In the first hour, the show talked to cartoonist Scott Stantis, about Hunter Biden offering a public testimony before Congress in response to a subpoena from Republicans.
Then, Trends Journal Publisher Gerald Celente joins to discuss the various issues in New York City regarding budget cuts and allegations against Mayor Eric Adams.
The second hour begins with Ecuadorean journalist Esteban Carrillo who talks about the latest out of Gaza, including the possibility of Israel invading the southern corridor.
The show closes with senior research fellow Dr. George Szamuely about Geert Wilders' victory in the Netherlands and the rise of the far-right out of Europe.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
