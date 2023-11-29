https://sputnikglobe.com/20231129/iran-military-upgrading-its-airforce-with-high-tech-russian-aircraft-1115271349.html
Iran Military Upgrading its Airforce With High-Tech Russian Aircraft
Senior Iranian officials have confirmed that high-end, multi-role Russian jets and attack helicopters will be added to their military force.
Laith Marouf, a broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, discusses the role of Qatar in Mideas' meditation efforts.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss recent claims that the US is pressuring Ukraine to negotiate with Russia despite Washington's consistent denials and the Senate's moves to provide more funding to the Kiev regime.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss dustups between China and the US in the South China Sea as the Asian giant introduces new aircraft carrier technology.Misty Winston, radio host and political commentator, discusses the US crackdown on media freedom and the complicity between US media and US foreign policy.Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack and thepolemicist.net, joins us to discuss cases before the Supreme Court that may give First Amendment protections to social media posts.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of Final Countdown, joins us to discuss inconsistent standards wherein President Putin is declared a war criminal for relocating children from a war zone. Still, the deaths of children in other war zones draw no condemnation from the US Empire.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the death of French colonialism in Africa.Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss the Monroe Doctrine and the coming end of US domination in Latin America, plus US sanctions against Nicaragua.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Iran Military Upgrading its Airforce With High-Tech Russian Aircraft
Laith Marouf, a broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, discusses the role of Qatar in Mideas' meditation efforts.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss recent claims that the US is pressuring Ukraine to negotiate with Russia despite Washington's consistent denials and the Senate's moves to provide more funding to the Kiev regime.
KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss dustups between China and the US in the South China Sea as the Asian giant introduces new aircraft carrier technology.
Misty Winston, radio host and political commentator, discusses the US crackdown on media freedom and the complicity between US media and US foreign policy.
Jim Kavanagh
, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack and thepolemicist.net
, joins us to discuss cases before the Supreme Court that may give First Amendment protections to social media posts.
Ted Rall, political cartoonist, syndicated columnist, and host of Final Countdown, joins us to discuss inconsistent standards wherein President Putin is declared a war criminal for relocating children from a war zone. Still, the deaths of children in other war zones draw no condemnation from the US Empire.
Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the death of French colonialism in Africa.
Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss the Monroe Doctrine and the coming end of US domination in Latin America, plus US sanctions against Nicaragua.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
