‘Make Them Pay’: Trump Attacks US News Outlet in Social Media Salvo
Trump railed against cable news channel MSNBC in a post on his Truth Social platform Tuesday, accusing the liberal media outlet of forming part of an “election interference” effort against the former commander-in-chief.
Former US President Donald Trump railed against cable news channel MSNBC in a post on his Truth Social platform Tuesday, accusing the liberal media outlet of forming part of an “election interference” effort against the former commander-in-chief.“MSNBC (MSDNC) uses FREE government approved airwaves, and yet it is nothing but a 24 hour hit job on Donald J. Trump and the Republican Party for purposes of ELECTION INTERFERENCE,” wrote Trump in the late night post.“It is the world’s biggest political contribution to the Radical Left Democrats who, by the way, are destroying our Country. Our so-called ‘government’ should come down hard on them and make them pay for their illegal political activity.”The comments may suggest another area in which the former president would attempt to seek retribution against his enemies; Trump recently said he may seek to prosecute political opponents if reelected next year.As president, Trump reportedly pressured the media conglomerate Time Warner to sell cable network CNN in order to win approval from his Justice Department for their planned merger with AT&T. Trump has frequently condemned the channel, which in turn was often sharply critical of the former president during his time in the White House.Although Trump’s attacks on various news outlets have sometimes proven controversial, they may fall on fertile ground amidst a broader crisis of institutional legitimacy in the United States. Recent polling has shown only about a third of Americans have trust in US mass media. That number has fallen from a high of 72% of Americans who said they had a “great deal” or “fair amount” of trust in US media outlets in 1976.US mass media has trended toward increasing corporate consolidation in recent decades, especially after the signing of the Telecommunications Act of 1996 which broadly deregulated the industry. About six large conglomerates reportedly control 90% of media in the United States: Comcast, Disney, AT&T/Time Warner, Paramount, Sony, and Fox. The number has fallen from about 50 companies that controlled 90% of US media in 1983 according to some studies.Even within the United States’ small public media sector, funding from corporations and private institutions plays a key role. Political threats to abolish public support for outlets like PBS and NPR may also help drive their editorial line. Meanwhile, the journalism industry faces a broader financial crisis in the United States, with 2023 seeing a record number of layoffs in the sector.
Former US President Donald Trump railed against cable news channel MSNBC in a post on his Truth Social platform Tuesday, accusing the liberal media outlet of forming part of an “election interference” effort against the former commander-in-chief.
“MSNBC (MSDNC) uses FREE government approved airwaves, and yet it is nothing but a 24 hour hit job on Donald J. Trump and the Republican Party for purposes of ELECTION INTERFERENCE,” wrote Trump
in the late night post.
“It is the world’s biggest political contribution to the Radical Left Democrats who, by the way, are destroying our Country. Our so-called ‘government’ should come down hard on them and make them pay for their illegal political activity.”
MSNBC is actually a cable news outlet, unlike broadcast networks like ABC, CBS, or MSNBC’s sister network NBC.
The US Federal Communications Commission has limited power to regulate political speech on broadcast outlets available over-the-air but generally lacks authority over content on “cable or satellite TV systems,” meaning the US government may lack power to “come down hard” on the channel.
The comments may suggest another area in which the former president would attempt to seek retribution against his enemies; Trump recently said
he may seek to prosecute political opponents if reelected next year.
As president, Trump reportedly pressured
the media conglomerate Time Warner to sell cable network CNN in order to win approval from his Justice Department for their planned merger with AT&T. Trump has frequently condemned the channel, which in turn was often sharply critical of the former president during his time in the White House.
Although Trump’s attacks on various news outlets have sometimes proven controversial
, they may fall on fertile ground amidst a broader crisis
of institutional legitimacy in the United States. Recent polling has shown only about a third
of Americans have trust in US mass media. That number has fallen from a high of 72% of Americans who said they had a “great deal” or “fair amount” of trust in US media outlets in 1976.
US mass media has trended toward increasing corporate consolidation in recent decades, especially after the signing of the Telecommunications Act of 1996 which broadly deregulated the industry. About six large conglomerates reportedly control
90% of media in the United States: Comcast, Disney, AT&T/Time Warner, Paramount, Sony, and Fox. The number has fallen
from about 50 companies that controlled 90% of US media in 1983 according to some studies.
Even within the United States’ small public media sector, funding from corporations and private institutions plays a key role
. Political threats to abolish public support for outlets like PBS and NPR may also help drive their editorial line. Meanwhile, the journalism industry faces a broader financial crisis in the United States, with 2023 seeing a record number
of layoffs in the sector.
The 1988 book, “Manufacturing Consent: The Political Economy of the Mass Media,” by academics Noam Chomsky and Edward Herman argued that US mass media outlets are “ideological institutions that carry out a system-supportive propaganda function.”
The authors’ studies suggested government influence, self-censorship, and capitalist market forces play an important role in shaping news coverage, especially in regards to support for Western military action.