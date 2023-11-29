https://sputnikglobe.com/20231129/pro-palestine-protesters-escorted-from-us-capitol-christmas-tree-lighting-event---reports-1115272168.html

Pro-Palestine Protesters Escorted From US Capitol Christmas Tree Lighting Event - Reports

According to a Fox News correspondent, US Capitol Police escorted a few demonstrators at the ceremony who held signs and a Palestinian flag.

According to a Fox News correspondent, US Capitol Police escorted a few demonstrators at the ceremony who held signs and a Palestinian flag. The ceremony was never paused and House Speaker Mike Johnson, who gave remarks during the ceremony, continued his remarks despite the demonstration, the correspondent reported. Demonstrations have taken place throughout the United States for several weeks calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict. On Friday morning, Israel and Hamas declared a temporary truce to exchange some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as allow the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza. The humanitarian truce was extended for another two days on Monday. The conflict has so far resulted in the deaths of an estimated 1,200 people in Israel and over 14,800 in Gaza. On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion into the Gaza Strip.

