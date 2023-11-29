https://sputnikglobe.com/20231129/putin-visits-young-scientists-congress-1115278116.html

Putin Visits Young Scientists Congress

Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin participates in the III Congress of Young Scientists at the Sirius Park of Science and Art.

Sputnik comes to you live featuring Russian President Vladimir Putin joining the 3rd Congress of Young Scientists at the Sirius Park of Science and Art.The Congress plays a crucial role in fostering dialogue between advanced and basic science, the government authorities, and the real sector of the economy. It also sets the direction for Russia's scientific and technological development.This year, the event will run from November 28 to 30.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

