Watch Live: Putin Visits Young Scientists Congress
Putin Visits Young Scientists Congress
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin participates in the III Congress of Young Scientists at the Sirius Park of Science and Art.
2023-11-29T16:06+0000
2023-11-29T16:06+0000
Sputnik comes to you live featuring Russian President Vladimir Putin joining the 3rd Congress of Young Scientists at the Sirius Park of Science and Art.The Congress plays a crucial role in fostering dialogue between advanced and basic science, the government authorities, and the real sector of the economy. It also sets the direction for Russia's scientific and technological development.This year, the event will run from November 28 to 30.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
Putin Visits Young Scientists Congress

16:06 GMT 29.11.2023
The Young Scientists Congress is a significant event within the Decade of Science and Technology, which was established by the Russian President to enhance the role of science and technology in addressing society's and the country's most crucial development tasks.
Sputnik comes to you live featuring Russian President Vladimir Putin joining the 3rd Congress of Young Scientists at the Sirius Park of Science and Art.
The Congress plays a crucial role in fostering dialogue between advanced and basic science, the government authorities, and the real sector of the economy. It also sets the direction for Russia's scientific and technological development.
This year, the event will run from November 28 to 30.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
© Ruptly
