https://sputnikglobe.com/20231129/putin-visits-young-scientists-congress-1115278116.html
Putin Visits Young Scientists Congress
Putin Visits Young Scientists Congress
Sputnik is live as Russian President Vladimir Putin participates in the III Congress of Young Scientists at the Sirius Park of Science and Art.
2023-11-29T16:06+0000
2023-11-29T16:06+0000
2023-11-29T16:06+0000
russia
russia
congress
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0f/1113392167_0:0:3162:1779_1920x0_80_0_0_436695e39da2aa2ec655a51eb50f9874.jpg
Sputnik comes to you live featuring Russian President Vladimir Putin joining the 3rd Congress of Young Scientists at the Sirius Park of Science and Art.The Congress plays a crucial role in fostering dialogue between advanced and basic science, the government authorities, and the real sector of the economy. It also sets the direction for Russia's scientific and technological development.This year, the event will run from November 28 to 30.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0f/1113392167_106:0:2837:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b1af4fae4ca48a2174de1d2444a0e206.jpg
Vladimir Putin participates in the III Congress of Young Scientists
Vladimir Putin participates in the III Congress of Young Scientists
2023-11-29T16:06+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian president vladimir putin, congress of young scientist
russian president vladimir putin, congress of young scientist
Putin Visits Young Scientists Congress
The Young Scientists Congress is a significant event within the Decade of Science and Technology, which was established by the Russian President to enhance the role of science and technology in addressing society's and the country's most crucial development tasks.
Sputnik comes to you live featuring Russian President Vladimir Putin joining the 3rd Congress of Young Scientists at the Sirius Park of Science and Art.
The Congress plays a crucial role in fostering dialogue between advanced and basic science, the government authorities, and the real sector of the economy. It also sets the direction for Russia's scientific and technological development.
This year, the event will run from November 28 to 30.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!