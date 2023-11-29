https://sputnikglobe.com/20231129/report-pennsylvania-arizona-have-netted-almost-5-billion-from-aid-to-ukraine-1115292940.html

Report: Pennsylvania, Arizona Have Netted Almost $5 Billion From Aid to Ukraine

The US states of Pennsylvania and Arizona have reportedly been among the main beneficiaries of the record flow of funds from the Biden administration to arm Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, receiving almost $2.5 billion each.

US media reported on Wednesday that the Biden administration has recently circulated a graphic in Congress to promote its new narrative that the generous aid for Ukraine actually benefits the United States itself. Pennsylvania received $2.364 billion, more than any other state, to produce munitions and tactical vehicles for Ukraine, while Arizona with $2.259 billion is in second place, according to the report. The US states of Texas, Arkansas, and Florida received $1.449 billion, $1.478 billion, and $1.011 billion, respectively. In total, US states have received as much as $27 billion in funding to supply Ukraine with weapons and munitions, the report said. In October, the Biden administration sent a $106 billion supplemental funding request to Congress that includes $61.4 billion in aid for Ukraine and $14.3 billion for Israel, as well as money for US border security. Having faced Republican resistance to more funds for Ukraine and a decline in public support for additional aid, the White House began urging Republicans and Democrats to defend and sell the continuation of the US aid for Ukraine as beneficial for the domestic economy, media reported. Nevertheless, the US House of Representatives passed an Israel aid bill earlier in November, separating the assistance from the broader request from the Biden administration, which also included aid for Ukraine. President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer rejected the proposal, instead favoring the joint aid request.

