Sullivan Meets With Argentine President-Elect Milei in Washington - White House

Sullivan congratulated Milei "on his election victory and committed to continued close cooperation between our two countries," the release said.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met today with President-elect Javier Milei of Argentina to discuss the importance of continuing to build on the strong relationship between the United States and Argentina on economic issues, and on shared priorities such as investing in technology and clean energy, advocating for human rights, and standing up for democracies around the world," the release read. Sullivan congratulated Milei "on his election victory and committed to continued close cooperation between our two countries," the release said.Milei was elected to presidency earlier this month, and his inauguration is scheduled for December 10. The right-wing president has often been compared to former US President Donald Trump and has even spoken highly of the former president.

