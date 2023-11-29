https://sputnikglobe.com/20231129/sullivan-meets-with-argentine-president-elect-milei-in-washington---white-house-1115272964.html
Sullivan Meets With Argentine President-Elect Milei in Washington - White House
Sullivan Meets With Argentine President-Elect Milei in Washington - White House
Sullivan congratulated Milei "on his election victory and committed to continued close cooperation between our two countries," the release said.
2023-11-29T03:05+0000
2023-11-29T03:05+0000
2023-11-29T03:05+0000
americas
us politics
javier milei
jake sullivan
washington, dc
white house
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/15/1115087971_0:141:2687:1652_1920x0_80_0_0_cdb3edc0ea4aac8d1c02d29273e50fc5.jpg
"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met today with President-elect Javier Milei of Argentina to discuss the importance of continuing to build on the strong relationship between the United States and Argentina on economic issues, and on shared priorities such as investing in technology and clean energy, advocating for human rights, and standing up for democracies around the world," the release read. Sullivan congratulated Milei "on his election victory and committed to continued close cooperation between our two countries," the release said.Milei was elected to presidency earlier this month, and his inauguration is scheduled for December 10. The right-wing president has often been compared to former US President Donald Trump and has even spoken highly of the former president.
americas
washington, dc
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/15/1115087971_150:0:2538:1791_1920x0_80_0_0_016e897a9d0a4faee217d6fb1680a136.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
jake sullivan, javier milei, americas, world politics, white house, washington, d.c.
jake sullivan, javier milei, americas, world politics, white house, washington, d.c.
Sullivan Meets With Argentine President-Elect Milei in Washington - White House
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Tuesday met with Argentine President-elect Javier Milei to discuss issues pertaining to building a strong relationship between the United States and Argentina in various areas, the White House said in a release.
"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met today with President-elect Javier Milei of Argentina to discuss the importance of continuing to build on the strong relationship between the United States and Argentina on economic issues, and on shared priorities such as investing in technology and clean energy, advocating for human rights, and standing up for democracies around the world," the release read.
Sullivan congratulated Milei "on his election victory and committed to continued close cooperation between our two countries," the release said.
Milei was elected to presidency earlier this month, and his inauguration is scheduled for December 10. The right-wing president has often been compared to former US President Donald Trump and has even spoken highly of the former president.