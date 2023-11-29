https://sputnikglobe.com/20231129/the-american-people-dont-stand-with-zelensky---us-army-vet-reflects-on-donbass-trip-1115277006.html

'The American People Don’t Stand with Zelensky' - US Army Vet Reflects on Donbass Trip

After his first tour of the Donbass, retired US Army officer Scott Bennett sat down in Donetsk with Sputnik's Russell Bentley to discuss what he saw and what he learned.

Benett said that he was able to see firsthand the devastation that the Ukrainian military had unleashed against civilians in the Donbass. “It’s unnerving because all of this was done with American tax dollars and American weapons and the American people have been clueless about the evil that we have unleashed in our names,” he said. The US veteran added that from a cultural standpoint, ordinary Americans had more in common with Russia than with the political elites in Washington DC.

