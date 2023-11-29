https://sputnikglobe.com/20231129/the-senility-wars-1115273391.html
The Senility Wars
The Senility Wars
Donald Trump’s White House physician during his time in the Oval Office, sounded off on the former president’s health this week after headlines suggesting the controversial candidate may be in cognitive decline.
2023-11-29T03:52+0000
2023-11-29T03:52+0000
2023-11-29T03:52+0000
us politics
donald trump
2024 us presidential election
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1c/1115269583_0:0:2001:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_908a15df604ff7d32ccf724b5d132202.jpg
Ronny Jackson (R-TX), Donald Trump’s White House physician during his time in the Oval Office, sounded off on the former president’s health this week after headlines suggesting the controversial candidate may be in cognitive decline.“He's incredibly sharp,” said Jackson in an interview on US television Monday. “He's got a better memory than I have, than you have. We all know this,” he said to television host Sean Hannity.According to one media outlet, the former President confused Biden with ex-President Barack Obama at least seven times in public appearances in previous weeks. A number of other verbal gaffes have also been documented, including incorrectly stating that Hungary shares a border with Russia and confusing DPRK President Kim Jong Un with Chinese President Xi Jinping.Jackson has attracted criticism from some who suggest his statements should be regarded with suspicion given his political allegiances as a Republican Party congressman. Still, Jackson’s endorsement may be judged to be more valid than the one offered in a 2015 letter by Trump personal physician Harold Bornstein.Bornstein later admitted the letter – which claimed Trump’s blood pressure was “astonishingly excellent” and his strength is “extraordinary” – had been dictated to him by Trump himself over the phone.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1c/1115269583_0:0:2001:1501_1920x0_80_0_0_8bc7ffee7c94339996d2e0ee4f6cab58.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
donald trump, 2024 presidential election, trump senility
donald trump, 2024 presidential election, trump senility
The Senility Wars
The “astonishingly excellent” health of America’s former president is being called into question.
Ronny Jackson (R-TX), Donald Trump’s White House physician during his time in the Oval Office, sounded off on the former president’s health this week after headlines
suggesting the controversial candidate may be in cognitive decline.
“He's incredibly sharp,” said Jackson in an interview on US television Monday. “He's got a better memory than I have, than you have. We all know this,” he said to television host Sean Hannity.
According to one media outlet, the former President confused Biden with ex-President Barack Obama at least seven times in public appearances in previous weeks. A number of other verbal gaffes have also been documented
, including incorrectly stating that Hungary shares a border with Russia and confusing DPRK President Kim Jong Un with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Jackson has attracted criticism from some who suggest his statements should be regarded with suspicion given his political allegiances as a Republican Party congressman. Still, Jackson’s endorsement may be judged to be more valid than the one offered in a 2015 letter by Trump personal physician Harold Bornstein.
Bornstein later admitted the letter – which claimed Trump’s blood pressure was “astonishingly excellent” and his strength is “extraordinary” – had been dictated to him by Trump himself over the phone.