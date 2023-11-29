https://sputnikglobe.com/20231129/un-general-assembly-denounces-occupation-of-syrian-golan-heights-demands-israeli-withdrawal-1115273727.html
UN General Assembly Denounces Occupation of Syrian Golan Heights, Demands Israeli Withdrawal
The UN General Assembly renewed its resolution demanding that Israel withdraw from Syria’s Golan Heights.
The resolution was renewed on Tuesday with 91 votes in favor, eight against and 62 abstentions. The resolution says that United Nations member states are "deeply concerned that Israel has not withdrawn from the Syrian Golan, which has been under occupation since 1967, contrary to the relevant Security Council and General Assembly resolutions." The document also emphasizes "the illegality of the Israeli settlement construction and other activities in the occupied Syrian Golan since 1967."
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The UN General Assembly renewed its resolution demanding that Israel withdraw from Syria’s Golan Heights.
The resolution was renewed on Tuesday with 91 votes in favor, eight against and 62 abstentions.
The resolution says that United Nations member states are "deeply concerned that Israel has not withdrawn from the Syrian Golan, which has been under occupation since 1967, contrary to the relevant Security Council and General Assembly resolutions."
The document also emphasizes "the illegality of the Israeli settlement construction and other activities in the occupied Syrian Golan
since 1967."