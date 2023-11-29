https://sputnikglobe.com/20231129/unlikely-right-wing-candidate-wins-dutch-elections-gaza-ceasefire-extended-1115263558.html

Unlikely Right-Wing Candidate Wins Dutch Elections; Gaza Ceasefire Extended

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed a number of topics from around the globe, including the recent election victory for far-right populist Geert Wilders in the Netherlands.

Miro Wolsfeld - Independent Journalist and Political CommentatorScott Ritter - Military Analyst and Ex-UN Weapons InspectorDaniel Lazare - Author and Independent JournalistIn the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to independent journalist Miro Wolsfeld about Geert Wilders' election victory in the Netherlands, along with the issues that have caused European nations to move politically towards the right.In the second hour, ex-UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter joined Fault Lines to discuss the Russian military's latest advances in Avdiivka, as well as the possibility of Israel invading the southern corridor of the Gaza Strip.In the final hour, Fault Lines spoke to independent journalist Daniel Lazare about the issues plaguing New York City and current mayor Eric Adams.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

