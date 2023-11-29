https://sputnikglobe.com/20231129/watch-russian-frigate-firing-kalibr-missiles-at-ukrainian-military-infrastructure-1115274608.html
Watch Russian Frigate Firing Kalibr Missiles at Ukrainian Military Infrastructure
Watch Russian Frigate Firing Kalibr Missiles at Ukrainian Military Infrastructure

2023-11-29



The Kalibr is a family of long-range, sea-skimming high-precision cruise missiles developed by Russia. The missile is capable of carrying conventional or nuclear warheads and can be launched from various platforms, including submarines, surface ships, and aircraft.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a Black Sea Fleet frigate firing Kalibr cruise missiles at Ukrainian military infrastructure.
"Operating in the waters of the Black Sea, the crew of the frigate of the Black Sea Fleet was given the task of hitting the enemy's military infrastructure facilities in the shortest possible time with Kalibr cruise missiles. A salvo of four cruise missiles was successfully launched against the Ukrainian forces' military targets. The designated targets were hit," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.