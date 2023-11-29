https://sputnikglobe.com/20231129/watch-russian-frigate-firing-kalibr-missiles-at-ukrainian-military-infrastructure-1115274608.html

Watch Russian Frigate Firing Kalibr Missiles at Ukrainian Military Infrastructure

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a Black Sea Fleet frigate firing Kalibr cruise missiles at Ukrainian military infrastructure.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage of a Black Sea Fleet frigate firing Kalibr cruise missiles at Ukrainian military infrastructure."Operating in the waters of the Black Sea, the crew of the frigate of the Black Sea Fleet was given the task of hitting the enemy's military infrastructure facilities in the shortest possible time with Kalibr cruise missiles. A salvo of four cruise missiles was successfully launched against the Ukrainian forces' military targets. The designated targets were hit," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

