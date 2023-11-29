https://sputnikglobe.com/20231129/watch-russian-sniper-hunt-down--eliminate-ukrainian-militant--1115275506.html

Watch Russian Sniper Hunt Down & Eliminate Ukrainian Militant

Watch Russian Sniper Hunt Down & Eliminate Ukrainian Militant

A Russian volunteer sniper spent four days in an ambush and eliminated the enemy with a single shot.

2023-11-29T10:35+0000

2023-11-29T10:35+0000

2023-11-29T10:35+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

video

russia

ukraine

ukrainian armed forces

sniper

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1d/1115275943_3:0:846:474_1920x0_80_0_0_e66c27b441bfe9a53361d76d5056db2e.jpg

A skilled Russian volunteer sniper spent four days lying in wait, while being strategically positioned, and ultimately triumphed over the enemy with a single well-placed shot. The exceptional accuracy and dedication demonstrated by the Russian sniper's mission was astoundingly captured on video. For four days, the sniper patiently waited for the Ukrainian Armed Forces fighter to show his head from behind the branches. It took the Russian fighter literally a few seconds to catch the target and unleash the kill shot. According to him, this particular spot was the sole vantage point from which the enemy could conduct reconnaissance and adjust their artillery fire.Snipers are highly skilled and disciplined soldiers who wait patiently for the right opportunity to engage their targets. They typically operate in a concealed position, often for extended periods of time, in order to remain undetected and gather intelligence on enemy movements. Snipers use a variety of tactics to locate and track their targets, including reconnaissance, surveillance, and observation.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian sniper Russian sniper 2023-11-29T10:35+0000 true PT0M22S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian volunteer sniper, eliminated the enemy, ukrainian forces fighter